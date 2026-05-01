Minnesota Wild 5-2 Dallas Stars, NHL: Quinn Hughes Steers Side To Second Round
Quinn Hughes led Minnesota to its first playoff series victory in 11 years, scoring twice in the Wild’s 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Thursday night. Minnesota will face Presidents’ Trophy winner Colorado in the second round. The Avalanche has not played since sweeping Los Angeles on Sunday. The Wild won a playoff series for the first time in 10 tries since 2015. They lost to Dallas in the first round in 2016 and 2023. New York’s 51-point win tied for the sixth-largest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.
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