Minnesota Wild 5-2 Dallas Stars, NHL: Quinn Hughes Steers Side To Second Round

Quinn Hughes led Minnesota to its first playoff series victory in 11 years, scoring twice in the Wild’s 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Thursday night. Minnesota will face Presidents’ Trophy winner Colorado in the second round. The Avalanche has not played since sweeping Los Angeles on Sunday. The Wild won a playoff series for the first time in 10 tries since 2015. They lost to Dallas in the first round in 2016 and 2023. New York’s 51-point win tied for the sixth-largest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.

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Minnesota Wild Vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs-Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) is greeted by teammates after they lost Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Bailey Hillesheim
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Minnesota Wild Vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs-
The Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars shake hands after Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Bailey Hillesheim
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Minnesota Wild Vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs-
Minnesota Wild players celebrate after wining Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Dallas Stars, in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Bailey Hillesheim
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Minnesota Wild Vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs-Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) celebrates with defenseman Jake Middleton (5) after scoring his second goal during the third period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Dallas Stars, in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Bailey Hillesheim
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Minnesota Wild Vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs-Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) shoots and scores during the third period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Dallas Stars, in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Bailey Hillesheim
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Minnesota Wild Vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs-Miro Heiskanen
Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, left, and Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) battle for the puck during the third period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Bailey Hillesheim
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Minnesota Wild Vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs-Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (30) makes a save during the second period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Dallas Stars, in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Bailey Hillesheim
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Minnesota Wild Vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs-Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) celebrates with teammates after scoring on Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt during the second period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Bailey Hillesheim
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Minnesota Wild Vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs-Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) stands over Dallas Stars center Oskar Bäck (10) during the second period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Bailey Hillesheim
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Minnesota Wild Vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs-Minnesota Wild fans
Minnesota Wild fans cheer during the third period of Game 6 in the first round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Dallas Stars, in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Bailey Hillesheim
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