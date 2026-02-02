Gurjant Singh’s Second Wind: Trading India Blue To Find The Joy Of Hockey

Summary of this article
Gurjant Singh announced his retirement from international hockey at the Hockey India Awards in New Delhi
The 31-year-old forward ends his career with 130 caps and 33 goals
Played key roles in India’s Olympic bronze wins at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, and scored in the 2016 Junior World Cup final
Gurjant Singh gave years of his life to hockey, living it, breathing it, shaping his identity around it. From 5 am training sessions to months spent away from family, he committed fully to the grind. Now, as the 31-year-old brings down the curtain on his international career, it would be natural to assume he might take some time away from the game.
But for Gurjant, a break from hockey is a break from life. The game has always been his purpose, and that doesn’t change now. The pursuit remains, only the perspective has shifted, as he looks to enjoy it more than ever.
The two-time Olympic bronze medallist announced his retirement during the Hockey India Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Friday, choosing to step away from the national stage not with regret, but with a quiet sense of completion and a desire to simply embrace the sport again.
“For so long, hockey has been my entire life. I played it, I lived it every single day. I can’t just leave it like that. Now I want to enjoy it, play freely, and go back to how I started,” Gurjant told Outlook on the sidelines of the Hockey India Annual Awards 2025.
It is not an exit from hockey, far from it. If anything, Gurjant’s next phase is already in motion.
Having featured in 130 international matches and scored 33 goals since his debut in 2017, Gurjant leaves behind a legacy closely tied to India’s return to the Olympic podium after a 41-year wait at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. From that historic bronze to backing it up at the Paris 2024 Olympics, he was part of a core group that restored India’s Olympic pedigree in hockey.
Yet, as decorated as his career has been, with an Asian Games 2023 gold, the 2017 Asia Cup, and multiple Asian Champions Trophy titles, Gurjant admits there is one lingering “what if.”
“Professional athletes always want more. When I started, I didn’t even think I would come this far because there was no hockey culture in my village. Now when I look back, only the World Cup medal is missing. I wanted to finish with that, but the injury last year changed things. Still, I am satisfied with my career,” he said.
His career was halted by injury at a crucial stage. A serious back problem during the FIH Pro League in June 2025 forced him to sit out for nearly seven to eight months, a setback that eventually shaped his decision to retire.
“I had a serious back injury during the Hockey Pro League phase and was out for nearly seven to eight months. Even after returning and playing domestic hockey, I couldn’t get back into the team. That’s when I felt it was the right time to step aside and give the younger players a chance,” he said.
And that contribution will continue, just in a different space.
“I want to keep playing for another five to six years. I will play domestic tournaments, the Hockey India League, and look at opportunities in foreign leagues. I still want to take my hockey forward and play as much as I can,” Gurjant said.
When asked about coaching, Gurjant made it clear it is not on his mind right now. “Not right now. Playing and coaching are very different. I’ll make that decision later,” he said.
What hasn’t changed is his emotional investment in the national team. “I will definitely miss the team. There will always be that thought that maybe I could have done something if I was there. But if India wins, it feels the same. It feels like our medal,” he admitted.
Gurjant Singh’s Hockey Journey
From Khailara village in Amritsar, where hockey barely had a presence, to becoming a key figure in the group that helped revive Indian hockey, Gurjant’s journey began through family.
His uncle from his mother’s side played the sport, and what started as curiosity soon turned into commitment.
“I had only one mindset, to represent India. Then it became about winning a medal for India,” he said.
He did that twice at the Olympics, while also playing a defining role in India’s 2016 Junior World Cup triumph in Lucknow, scoring in the final before making his senior debut in 2017.
He also shared the Olympic stage with his cousin Simranjeet Singh, with the duo combining during India’s memorable campaign, including in the bronze medal match against Germany.
Recognition followed, including the Arjuna Award in 2021, but Gurjant insists the deeper memories lie elsewhere.
“The biggest thing I take with me is the time spent with my teammates. We were like a family,” he said.
Gurjant’s connection to sport extends beyond hockey. He is married to Karman Kaur Thandi, a former India No. 1 singles tennis player.
“I already have a professional sporting environment at home because my wife is a professional tennis player. She is still playing at a good level and will continue. The kind of athletic environment I used to get earlier, I am getting it at home now as well, so there is not much change for me,” he said.
With a life defined by discipline, you’d expect retirement to come with a long list of foods he would want to finally enjoy. But even when it comes to food, something Punjab takes immense pride in, Gurjant hasn’t let go of that routine.
“Food is good everywhere in India, but I have gotten so used to this routine that I will probably stick to it,” he said.
Alongside continuing his playing career, Gurjant is also looking to contribute off the field through his role in the Punjab Sports Department.
“I have a government job in the Punjab Sports Department, and I want to contribute as much as I can to improve sports there,” he said.
Gurjant Singh’s story, then, does not end here.
“The Indian jersey may be off, but the game isn’t going anywhere, I’m not going anywhere. I will still be on the field, still chasing the ball, and maybe, after a very long time, simply playing for the joy of it,” he said, signing off.