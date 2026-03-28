Hockey India Awards 2026: Hardik Singh, Navneet Kaur Win Player Of The Year Honour

At the 8th Hockey India Annual Awards held in New Delhi, stars Hardik Singh and Navneet Kaur were crowned the Men's and Women's Players of the Year for 2025.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
hockey india awards 2026 hardik singh navneet kaur player of the year
Hardik Singh receives men's player of the year award from Hockey India. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hardik Singh and Navneet Kaur were honoured with player of the year awards

  • Zafar Iqbal received the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Bichu Devi Kharibam and Sanjay were also awarded

Star midfielder Hardik Singh and striker Navneet Kaur on Friday won the Hockey India Player of the Year awards in the men's and women's categories respectively.

The players were honoured during a glittering ceremony in the capital that celebrated the finest performers over the past one year.

Former India captain and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal-winning team, Zafar Iqbal, was bestowed with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hardik and Navneet were honoured with the coveted Balbir Singh Sr Award for Player of the Year 2025 that includes a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh each.

Iqbal, who also won two silver medals at the Asian Games in 1978 and 1982 along with a bronze medal at the 1982 Champions Trophy, was honoured with a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for his contribution to Indian hockey.

The Baljir Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year went to the women team's Bichu Devi Kharibam, while the Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year was bagged by Sanjay, both the accolades carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

Related Content
MI skipper Hardik Pandya - X/@mipaltan
IPL 2026: Harbhajan Singh Urges Hardik Pandya To ‘Unleash His Real Version’ For Mumbai Indians
Sanju Samson starred in the final - null
Sanju Samson Was 'Absolutely Broken' After Being Dropped From Team India During T20 World Cup 2026
Navneet Kaur in action during the India vs Wales, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match in Hyderabad. - Hockey India
India 4-1 Wales, FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Navneet's Hat-Trick Drives Women In Blue To Pool B Summit
null - null
IICCM Pune Awarded As “India’s Best Culinary Arts Institute Of The Year 2026”
Related Content

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year was won by Sanjay, while the Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year was collected by Sukhjeet Singh. Both the players got richer by Rs 5 lakh each.

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women, U-21) was bagged by Sakshi Rana, while young goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh, who was an integral part of last year's Junior World Cup bronze medal-winning side, won the Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year in U-21 men's category. Both took home Rs 10 lakh each.

Earlier in the day, Raghu Prasad RV was honoured for being named the FIH Umpire of the Year for 2025, while Ishika was recognised for scoring a goal on her debut against Uruguay during the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad.

Deepika was recognised for winning the Poligras Magic Skill Award, while Abhishek was honoured for being named Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.

Udita was recognised for being named Player of the Tournament at the Women's Asia Cup Hangzhou, China 2025, while Navneet was honoured for being named Player of the Tournament at the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad.

All awardees in the individual achievement category received Rs 1 lakh each.

Seven member units were also awarded with Rs 10 lakh each for their performances at the 15th National Championships in 2025. The winners included Jharkhand, Haryana, Mizoram, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

The gold medal-winning men's hockey team of Asia Cup in Rajgir was felicitated during the ceremony, with each player receiving Rs 3 lakh and the support staff taking home Rs 1.5 lakh each.

The World Cup bronze medal-winning Indian junior men's team was also honoured, with players receiving Rs 5 lakh each and support staff pocketing Rs 2.5 lakh each.

Both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams received incentives for every international match won, with the men receiving Rs 1.38 crore and the women getting Rs 69 lakh.

In the officials' category, Hockey India President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager of the Year 2025 (Rs 2.5 lakh) was awarded to Sourabh Singh Rajput, while Biswaranjan Sarangi received the Hockey India President Award for Technical Official of the Year 2025 (Rs 2.5 lakh).

Jharkhand was awarded Best Member Unit of the Year 2025 (Rs 2.5 lakh) for its efforts towards the development of hockey in the region.

The Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement 2025 (Rs 5 lakh) was presented to Sardar Sarpal Singh from Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy, while Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution 2025 (Rs 5 lakh) was awarded to Manoj Konbegi.

Landmark individual milestones achieved in service of the nation were also recognised during the ceremony.

Manpreet Singh led the list after completing 400 international caps and received Rs 4 lakh. Harmanpreet Singh received Rs 2.5 lakh for reaching 250 international caps. Navneet Kaur and Nikki Pradhan got Rs 2 lakh each for completing 200 international caps.

Hardik Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Nilakanta Sharma, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Salima Tete were awarded Rs 1.5 lakh each for completing 150 international caps. Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Dilpreet Singh received Rs 1 lakh each for completing 100 international caps.

The event was attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who gave away the main awards, and his deputy Raksha Khadse, besides HI officials, former hockey players and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya, said: "Sports plays an integral role in driving the country forward and hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is India's significant step in making its mark on the global stage, as we strive to host the Olympic Games in 2036 as well.

"Indian Hockey has a strong legacy of 100 years, and has given us eight Olympic medals. So, I am very happy to be here on stage to give honorary awards to players who have made India proud."

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Battle Of Batters Expected In Chinnaswamy Opener

  2. IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice

  3. Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: David Warner's Side Commence Season With Win; Hasan Ali, Moeen Ali Star

  4. Fan Denied Entry At Melbourne's Junction Oval For Wearing 'Free Imran Khan' T-Shirt During Sheffield Shield Final

  5. RCB Dealt Another Pace Blow: Nuwan Thushara Denied NOC, To Miss IPL 2026 Opener - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  2. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. War In Mideast Spurs Muslims In Kashmir To Collect Donations For Iran

  5. Bengal SIR: EC To Publish 2nd Supplementary List Today

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  2. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  3. Two Mexican Humanitarian Aid Sailboats En Route To Cuba Declared Missing

  4. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  5. Smithsonian to Return Stolen Temple Idols to India

Latest Stories

  1. The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

  2. New Breaking Bad Project Releasing In 2026 With Dean Norris Returning, But It’s Not What You Expect

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

  5. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  6. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  7. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  8. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’