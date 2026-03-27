Gurjant Singh, India's Two-Time Olympic Medallist Forward, Retires At 31

Gurjant Singh leaves the international stage with Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games gold, and a place among India's finest modern-day strikers

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Gurjant Singh retires india forward statement double olympic medallist
File photo of Indian hockey forward Gurjant Singh in action. Photo: Hockey India
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gurjant Singh announced his retirement from international hockey at the Hockey India awards ceremony

  • Forward says he feels "incredibly satisfied to have been part of the historical revival of Indian hockey"

  • Gurjant finishes with 130 international caps, 33 goals and two Olympic medals

Indian men's hockey team forward Gurjant Singh announced his retirement from international hockey on Friday (March 27, 2026). The 31-year-old striker brings to a close a decorated career spanning almost a decade, 130 international appearances and 33 goals, leaving behind a legacy as a key figure in India's modern-day hockey revival.

Gurjant revealed the news at the Hockey India awards ceremony held in New Delhi. His greatest achievements came on the Olympic stage, where he was a vital part of the bronze medal-winning teams at both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

Away from the Olympics, Gurjant helped India claim gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, gold at the 2017 Asia Cup, and multiple Asian Champions Trophy titles. In 2021, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award, one of India's highest sporting honours.

How, Where It All Began

Born on 26 January 1995 in Khailara, Amritsar, Gurjant rose through the junior ranks quickly, catching the eye with his pace and sharp instincts. He played a central role in one of Indian hockey's most celebrated moments: the Junior World Cup triumph in Lucknow in 2016. After scoring in the final to secure the gold, he made his senior international debut in 2017 and became a mainstay in the Indian attacking line.

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'Mix Of Pride, Emotion'

Speaking on the occasion, Gurjant said, "It is with a mix of pride and deep emotion that I announce my retirement today. I started my hockey journey by looking up to the seniors sitting in this room, and to have fulfilled my dream of playing for India alongside them is something I will always treasure.

"I feel incredibly satisfied to have been part of the historical revival of Indian hockey and to have achieved two Olympic medals. Beyond the trophies, the biggest memory I take with me is the time spent with my teammates. We lived like a family, supporting each other through all the ups and downs. I want to thank Hockey India for giving me such a respectful farewell. I leave the international stage a very happy and proud man."

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey paid tribute to Gurjant's contribution, saying, "Gurjant Singh has been a vital part of India's hockey story for nearly a decade. His pace, his energy, and his ability to score in big moments made him a player opponents always feared. He represented his country with great pride, and we thank him for everything he has given to Indian hockey."

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, "Gurjant's journey from the fields of Punjab to two Olympic podiums is an inspiration for every young player in this country. His dedication over so many years is a testament to his character, and his legacy will inspire generations to come."

Gurjant Singh leaves the international stage with two Olympic bronze medals, an Asian Games gold, and a place among India's finest modern-day forwards. His story, from a small village in Amritsar to the world's biggest stages, is one that Indian hockey will not forget.

Q

Which player announced retirement at the Hockey India awards ceremony 2026?

A

Indian forward Gurjant Singh announced his retirement from international hockey at the Hockey India awards ceremony 2026.

Q

When did Gurjant Singh make his senior international debut?

A

Gurjant Singh made his senior international debut for India in 2017 at the age of 22.

Q

How many goals did Gurjant Singh score for India?

A

Gurjant Singh scored 33 goals in 130 international appearances for India.

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