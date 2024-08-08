Hockey

India Vs Spain Hockey Live Score, Bronze Play-Off: IND Seek Farewell Olympic Medal For PR Sreejesh

Follow the live scores and updates of the men's hockey bronze medal match, India Vs Spain at the Paris Olympics 2024, here

B
Bhuvan Gupta
8 August 2024
8 August 2024
Indian players prepare to defend a penalty corner during the men's hockey semi-final match between India and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs Spain, Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: The Indian men's hockey team are set to face Spain in the bronze medal match of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh & Co. lost the semi-final match against Germany after a close thrilling contest and now they will be eyeing to bag the consecutive bronze in the Olympics. This match also marks the last international game of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Follow the live scores and updates of the men's hockey bronze medal match, India Vs Spain at the Paris Olympics 2024, here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Spain, Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match: Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of the men's hockey bronze medal match being played between India and Spain at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. India are eyeing their back-to-back Olympic bronze medal against Spain. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. are ready to give the veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a proper farewell with a win. Follow the live scores and updates of the men's hockey bronze medal match, India Vs Spain at the Paris Olympics 2024, here.

