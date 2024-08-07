Hockey

India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online

IND vs ESP, Paris 2024 Olympics: The Indian men’s hockey team will need to forget the heartache of Tuesday as they take on Spain for the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: India vs Germany
Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: India men's hockey team in action. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

The Indian men's hockey team suffered a heartbreaking 2-3 loss against reigning world champions Germany in the semi-final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, August 6. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Harmanpreet Singh-led side will now face Spain, in the bronze medal match, who were thrashed 0-4 by the Netherlands.

“We are extremely disappointed that our dream of playing in the Olympic Games Final has not been realized. The team gave their absolute best, and I am proud of how we played. At no point did we give up; we fought valiantly until the last second,” said captain Harmanpreet Singh had said after the defeat.

“It won’t be easy to forget this loss. We came really close and it was everyone’s dream to change the colour of the medal this time. But now, we shift our focus to the bronze medal game. We have another chance at creating history by winning back-to-back medals,” he further added.

However, Spain won't be easy, who had eliminated Belgium in the quarter-final,

This match will also be Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's final outing at the Olympics with India.

India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in action in the quarter-final against GB at Paris Olympics. - AP/Anjum Naveed
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Head-to-Head Record

India have won four times against Spain and lost one in their last five encounters.

When is India vs Spain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 bronze medal match?

The India vs Spain bronze medal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 8th August, Thursday from 5:30 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

Where to watch India vs Spain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 bronze medal match?

The Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match, India vs Spain will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.

