Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Amul, who are known to create some brilliant and innovative advertisements, paid tribute to PR Sreejesh's heroics as the men's national hockey team sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday

PR Sreejesh, India vs Great Britain, Hockey, AP Photo
India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in action in the quarter-final against GB at Paris Olympics. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Amul India paid tribute to India men's national hockey team's veteran goalie PR Sreejesh with an outstanding tribute. The milk brand that has a knack of delivering some brilliant advertisements over the years, paid a nice touch to Sreejesh. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Amul ads have always been witty and their word-play was a treat to eyes. Taking to X, Amul posted with the caption - "India’s hockey goalkeeper excels helping the team to enter the Olympics semis!"

The ad had Sreejesh's character with the tag line - 'Sree Josh!' and the punchline being, 'Amul, saver the taste'.

Sreejesh starred with some incredible saves to deny Great Britain and help his team to a 4-2 win in the penalty shoot-out after the regulation time ended with the score locked at 1-1.

India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, left, celebrates with teammates after winning the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold

BY PTI

Playing in his last international tournament, Sreejesh was the cynosure of all eyes as he consistently denied Great Britain scoring opportunities while the others rallied around him. In the penalty shoot-out, he saved the third and the fourth shots to help India win.

"(It is a) daily job of a goalie. Some days it's a different effort (but) today is our day. Even in the shootout, the guys who took shots didn't disappoint," he told the broadcaster after India's stunning win.

"They scored and that gave me enough confidence," the Indian goalkeeper said.

By his own admission, the 36-year-old lanky custodian from Kerala strives from one-on-one situations.

"Shoot-out is normal for a goalkeeper, we train a lot. Second thing, there are two ways -- one just kill that eight seconds, second save the goal, so when you kill the time, automatically the pressure goes to the opposition and they try something wrong, and I think, and simultaneously you need support from your players as well," Sreejesh said.

India, who won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, will play Germany in the semi-final.

(With PTI inputs)

