Hockey

India Vs Germany Live Score, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: Can Harmanpreet & Co Pull Off Tokyo Encore?

A victory in this match will send India to an Olympic final after 44 years. Harmanpreet Singh's team faces reigning world champions Germany in a repeat of its Tokyo bronze medal play-off. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs GER match here

B
Bhuvan Gupta
6 August 2024
6 August 2024
The Indian hockey team edged out Great Britain in a thrilling penalty shoot-out in the Paris Olympics quarter-finals. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian men's hockey team's semi-final clash at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Germany at Yves du Manoir Stadium on Tuesday (August 6). A victory in this match will send India to an Olympic final after 44 years, and guarantee a medal better than the bronze earned at the 2020 Games. Harmanpreet Singh's team faces reigning world champions Germany in a repeat of its Tokyo bronze medal play-off, and just like then, is eyeing a win tonight too. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs GER match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Germany Hockey Live Score, Paris Olympics

The second semi-final of the men's hockey event is slated to begin at 10:30pm IST. The first semi-final between Netherlands and Spain was comprehensively won by the Dutch, and India will be looking to join them in the final. (Streaming | Prediction | Full Coverage)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  2. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  4. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  5. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
Football News
  1. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
  2. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry Delighted After Guiding FRA To Final
  3. Premier League News: West Ham United Confirm Arrival Of Copa America, World Cup Winner Guido Rodriguez
  4. Chelsea News: Moises Caicedo Felt 115m Price Tag Pressure During First Season At Stamford Bridge
  5. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Men's Football Final Live
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Live Score, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: Can Harmanpreet & Co Pull Off Tokyo Encore?
  2. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  5. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'This Insults Affected People': CM Vijayan On Union Minister's False Allegations Over Wayanad Landslide
  2. J&K: 2 Women Injured After Blast Near Security Force Camp In Kupwara
  3. J&K: Gunshots Heard After Security Forces Contact Militants In Udhampur; Operation Underway
  4. ISRO Likely To Launch Earth Observation Satellite-8 On August 15
  5. All India Sufi Council Welcomes Centre's Amendments For Waqf Board Amid Row
Entertainment News
  1. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
  2. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  3. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  4. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  5. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
US News
  1. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  2. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  4. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
  5. Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks
  2. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  3. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  5. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Enters Semifinals; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final, Kishore Jena Crashes Out
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks