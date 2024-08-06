India Vs Germany Live Score, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: Can Harmanpreet & Co Pull Off Tokyo Encore?
A victory in this match will send India to an Olympic final after 44 years. Harmanpreet Singh's team faces reigning world champions Germany in a repeat of its Tokyo bronze medal play-off. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs GER match here
The Indian hockey team edged out Great Britain in a thrilling penalty shoot-out in the Paris Olympics quarter-finals. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian men's hockey team's semi-final clash at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Germany at Yves du Manoir Stadium on Tuesday (August 6). A victory in this match will send India to an Olympic final after 44 years, and guarantee a medal better than the bronze earned at the 2020 Games. Harmanpreet Singh's team faces reigning world champions Germany in a repeat of its Tokyo bronze medal play-off, and just like then, is eyeing a win tonight too. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs GER match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES
The second semi-final of the men's hockey event is slated to begin at 10:30pm IST. The first semi-final between Netherlands and Spain was comprehensively won by the Dutch, and India will be looking to join them in the final.