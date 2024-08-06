Hockey

India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

India, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games, will look to for a better showing when they take on a formidable Germany in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics 2024

Indian Mens Hockey Team, Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP Photo
Players of India Hockey team stand for their national anthem before the start of the during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland. Photo: AP
info_icon

Having displayed nerves of steel to be within touching distance of a second successive Olympic medal, the Indian hockey team will eye a spot in the final as they take on reigning world champion Germany in the semi-final of the ongoing Paris Olympic Games, hoping to better the bronze that it claimed in the Tokyo edition. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

India won last of their eight Olympic gold medals way back in the 1980 Moscow Games. Paris provides them a great opportunity to make history.

However, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side won't have Amit Rohidas at their helm, as he picked up a red card in the quarter-final against Great Britain.

Germany, who are ranked second in the world, are no pushovers.

Germany, who beat Argentina 3-2 in the quarterfinal, are familiar opponents for India in high-stakes tournaments, the most famous being the bronze medal match in Tokyo where India registered a thrilling 5-4 win, thanks a stunning last-second save by PR Sreejesh.

India vs Germany: What Happened In Their Last Meeting

In the days leading up to the Games, India played Germany in practice matches and the Harmanpreet-led side won five out of those six contests.

India's most recent contests against Germany were in the FIH Pro League's London leg in June this year, where they defeated the Honamas 3-0 before losing 2-3 in the return tie.

India vs Germany: Head-to-head

India and Germany have met 108 times with India winning 26 to Germany's 55. 27 have been draws. At the Olympics, India have won 5 of the 12 encounters whereas the Germans have won 3.

India vs Germany: IND's Journey To The Semis

  • India vs New Zealand: IND won 3-2

  • India vs Argentina: Match Draw 1-1

  • India vs Ireland: IND won 2-0

  • India vs Belgium: IND Lost 1-2

  • India vs Australia: IND Won 3-2

  • India vs Great Britain (QF): IND Won 1(4)-1(2)

India vs Germany: Match Prediction

India's defence will be put to the test sans Rohidas as the likes of Niklas Wellen and Christopher Ruhr will look for an all-out attack in the semi-final match. Harmanpreet Singh is the man in-form and his penalty corners will drive the team forward.

Prediction: India - 3, Germany 2

India vs Germany: Key Players

Harmanpreet Singh: Indian hockey team skipper, who led India to a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has scored seven goals in six matches. His goals are vital if India are to go through the finals.

PR Sreejesh: Indian hockey stalwart, who is playing his final tournament, will want to finish on a high. India had to thank Sreejesh against Great Britain as they thwarted the latter's attack after attack.

Abhishek Nain: After Harmanpreet, India's second-highest goal-scorer is Abhishek Nain. The youngster will be key for India and if the skipper does not get the goals, expect Abhishek to get them!

