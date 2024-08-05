India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

The Indian men's national hockey are in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics 2024 as they defeated Great Britain in the quarters (4-2 via penalty shootout) after the match had ended 1-1 after regulation time. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Amit Rohidas received red card in the opening quarter as Harmanpreet Singh's side played with 10-men on the field for most of the game but a resolute defence came to their aid as they held Team GB at bay.
PR Sreejesh then showed his heroics in the shootout as an emotional Team India players celebrated their spot in the semis wherein they will play Germany on Tuesday, August 6.
When will India play Men's Hockey semi-final match at Paris Olympics 2024?
India men's hockey team will play their semi-final match against Germany in Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday (August 6), 2024.
What time is India Men's Hockey semi-final match at Paris Olympics 2024?
India men's hockey team's semi-final match in Paris Olympics 2024 will start at 05:30 PM IST (Indian Time).
Who will be India play in the Men's Hockey semi-final at Paris Olympics 2024?
India's opponent in Men's Hockey semi-final in Paris Olympics 2024 will be Germany.
Where to watch India's semi-final Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 semi-final match?
The Paris Olympic Games hockey semi-final match between India vs Germany will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema app and website.