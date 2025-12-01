Bangladesh’s Amirul Islam Rises As Junior World Cup Drag-Flick Star

Amirul Islam has lit up the FIH Junior World Cup with six drag-flick goals, including consecutive hat-tricks. Inspired by Harmanpreet Singh and Blake Govers, the 21-year-old BKSP talent brings senior-team experience and urges more support and exposure for hockey in Bangladesh

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh’s Amirul Islam Rises As Junior World Cup Drag-Flick Star
Representative image showing hockey stick and ball. Photo: X/HockeyIndia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh’s Amirul Islam has burst into the FIH Junior World Cup with six drag-flick goals, including back-to-back hat-tricks

  • Inspired by Harmanpreet Singh and Blake Govers, the 21-year-old brings senior-level experience from the Asian Games and Asia Cup

  • A BKSP product, he’s working on his overall game while calling for more support and international exposure for hockey in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s rising hockey star Amirul Islam, who has been in sensational drag-flicking form at the ongoing FIH Junior World Cup, idolises India captain Harmanpreet Singh and Australia’s Blake Govers, and hopes to etch his name in the sport’s history by drawing inspiration from the duo.

The 21-year-old defender and ace drag-flicker has been in prime form at the tournament, producing back-to-back hat-tricks to sit atop the goal-scorers’ chart with six strikes, alongside India’s Dilraj Singh and New Zealand’s Jonty Elmes.

The 21-year-old defender's all goals came from powerful and perfectly executed penalty corners in a 3-5 loss against Australia and a come-from-behind 3-3 draw against Korea here on Sunday.

"I am a big fan of Harmanpreet Singh. I idolise him and Australia's Blake Govers when it comes to drag-flicks. I study their technic and try to learn from them," Amirul told PTI after the draw against Korea.

Related Content
Related Content

In his debut FIH Junior World Cup campaign, Amirul has already brought valuable experience from the senior setup, having represented Bangladesh at the Hangzhou Asian Games and this year’s Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar.

A product of the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) -- the country’s premier sports institute -- Amirul is among eight Bangladeshi players from the Asia Cup squad featuring in the Junior World Cup.

But by his own admission, Amirul is also working on his defensive game besides focussing on penalty corner conversions.

"I am primarily a defender besides being a drag-flicker and I constantly try to improve my overall game. Everyday, I practice 150 to 200 drag-flicks and that has been beneficial for me," he said.

Amirul, Bangladesh's backbone when it comes to scoring goals, however, defended the team's forwardline and said they are a work in progress. "It's not that we only rely on penalty corners. We are also focussing on scoring field goals and try a lot. You have seen that in the last two matches, how we have pressed Australia and Korea hard," he said.

"But scoring field goals is not easy against top teams, teams ranked above us. So, we tactically decided to earn more penalty corners and there where my role comes into play."

Amirul first started to play the sport at the age of 10, but he was introduced to drag-flicks much later during the 2019 Independence Cup while playing for BKSP.

"At that tournament I returned empty-handed and since then I started to give more time in practising drag-flicks," he said.

But Amirul rues the fact that hockey is not a popular sport in Bangladesh with the emphasis more on cricket and football, and called for more international exposure for the sport.

"Hockey is not that popular in Bangladesh compared to cricket and football. We need more exposure domestically and internationally. Our players need to play more in foreign leagues," he said.

"I got an offer from a Bundesliga third-division club in the past, but I couldn't go as I was on national duty."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  2. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  3. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: Live Streaming, Squads, Head-to-head, Venue - All You Need To Know

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution