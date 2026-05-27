SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Is Praful Hinge Playing Today In Mullanpur?

SRH add Praful Hinge in playing XI against RR in Eliminator
Praful Hinge has taken 11 wickets in 6 match in IPL 2026
The winner of the match will play GT in Qualifier 2
As the Indian Premier League is racing towards conclusion, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is taking on Rajasthan Royals in the do-or-die Eliminator match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27.
After an initial stutter, SRH have looked like a well-oiled unit and have not made many changes in their playing XI. In the all-important Eliminator, they have kept the same team as the one against RCB apart from the inclusion of uncapped Indian pacer Praful Hinge in place of batter Salil Arora.
Praful Hinge has impressed in his debut IPL season with 11 wickets in six matches. He rose to prominence by taking three wickets in his first over of the IPL, including a first-ball wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Hinge most probably has been rested for the last league match against RCB, as that match didn't hold much relevance for both the teams, and given the importance of this match has again been added in the playing XI.
The winner of the today's match will face GT in Qualifier 2, and the loser will be knocked out of IPL 2026.
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja