SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Is Praful Hinge Playing Today In Mullanpur?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought back Praful Hinge back in the playing XI in place of Salil Arora against Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Praful Hinge playing update
Sunrisers Hyderabad add Praful Hinge in playing XI against RR in Eliminator on May 27. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar
Summary of this article

  • SRH add Praful Hinge in playing XI against RR in Eliminator

  • Praful Hinge has taken 11 wickets in 6 match in IPL 2026

  • The winner of the match will play GT in Qualifier 2

As the Indian Premier League is racing towards conclusion, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is taking on Rajasthan Royals in the do-or-die Eliminator match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27.

After an initial stutter, SRH have looked like a well-oiled unit and have not made many changes in their playing XI. In the all-important Eliminator, they have kept the same team as the one against RCB apart from the inclusion of uncapped Indian pacer Praful Hinge in place of batter Salil Arora.

Praful Hinge has impressed in his debut IPL season with 11 wickets in six matches. He rose to prominence by taking three wickets in his first over of the IPL, including a first-ball wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Hinge most probably has been rested for the last league match against RCB, as that match didn't hold much relevance for both the teams, and given the importance of this match has again been added in the playing XI.

The winner of the today's match will face GT in Qualifier 2, and the loser will be knocked out of IPL 2026.

Check out the live score of SRH vs RR here.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players enter the ground before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, second right, with teammates celebrates after the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Praful Hinge celebrates his wicket by dismissing Dhruv Jurel during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match. - AP Photo
Sakib Hussain celebrates a wicket with Ishan Kishan during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 clash. - AP Photo

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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