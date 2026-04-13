Who Is Praful Hinge? Debutant Bowler Scalping Three Wickets In First Over During SRH Vs RR IPL 2026 Match

Praful Hinge stunned all by breaking the Rajasthan Royals batting backbone by taking three wickets in one over

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Praful Hinge celebrates his wicket by dismissing Dhruv Jurel during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Praful Hinge made his debut during SRH vs RR IPL 2026

  • Praful picked up three wickets in the first over

  • He became the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in first over

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s debutant Praful Hinge produced a bowling performance for the history books, dismantling the Rajasthan Royals' top order with a breathtaking triple-wicket maiden in the very first over of the chase. Defending a formidable total of 216, Hinge started by removing the teenage sensation and Impact Player, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, for a golden duck with a sharp, rising delivery that induced a top-edge.

He followed this up just two balls later by getting the dangerous Dhruv Jurel played on for a two-ball duck, leaving the league leaders reeling at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The fairytale opening reached its climax on the final delivery of the over when Hinge claimed his third victim, Lhuan-dre Pretorius. The South African debutant attempted to flick a full, swinging delivery toward the leg side but only managed to find Nitish Kumar Reddy at deep backward square leg.

Hinge finished the over with the astounding figures of 1-0-1-3 (conceding just a single run to Yashasvi Jaiswal off the first ball), effectively breaking the back of the Royals' chase and recording one of the most dominant debut overs in IPL history.

Who Is Praful Hinge?

Born on January 18, 2002, in Nagpur, Praful Hinge did not start his journey as a specialist bowler. Initially identifying as a batter, it was his father’s keen observation and suggestion that prompted the switch to fast bowling.

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The transition was far from seamless. Early in his development, Hinge struggled with an illegal bowling action. However, through rigorous training and self-discipline, he completely remodeled his mechanics to develop the repeatable, rhythmic action he possesses today.

Hinge’s professional polishing took place at prestigious institutions, most notably the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai. He also benefited from international exposure at the Bupa National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, Australia.

Representing Vidarbha, he made his first-class debut in late 2024. He gained national attention during the 2025-26 season, particularly in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he claimed 15 wickets in just 7 matches. He was also a vital cog in the Vidarbha side that secured the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in early 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad spotted Hinge’s hit-the-deck capabilities—a trait highly valued by their management. After going unsold the previous year, SRH secured him for his base price of INR 30 Lakh in the December 2025 auction.

Known for his ability to extract steep bounce and move the ball on subcontinental tracks, Hinge is now under the mentorship of elite coaches and seasoned veterans like Pat Cummins.

SRH And IPL's Role For Youngsters

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has transcended its status as a mere sporting tournament to become the world’s most efficient talent incubator. By bridging the massive gap between domestic cricket and the international arena, the league has provided youngsters with a platform where performance is the only currency that matters.

The transition from being a promising talent to India regular has become a familiar narrative. Players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were once obscure names unearthed by scouts. Today, they are the backbone of the national team. Similarly, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill utilized the IPL’s high-pressure environment to prove they belonged at the highest level.

The league's unique structure allows a 19-year-old to share a dressing room with legends like Virat Kohli or Pat Cummins, fast-tracking their temperament and technical growth. This trend continues with the next generation as well.

13-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently made headlines as the youngest player ever picked in an IPL auction, represents the sheer audacity and reach of the league’s scouting networks.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been particularly instrumental in identifying and polishing diamonds in the rough. Known for a philosophy of giving bowlers platform for years, they gave T. Natarajan the stage to display his yorker precision, leading directly to his historic debut across all three formats in Australia.

By providing consistent opportunities and elite coaching, SRH has ensured that talent from every corner of the country has a clear pathway to global stardom. For the modern Indian cricketer, the IPL is no longer just a league—it is the destination where dreams meet reality.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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