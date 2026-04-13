Who Is Sakib Hussain? Debutant Who Took Four-Wicket Haul In SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Match

Sakib Hussain's deceptive skiddy pace and the ability to bowl off-cutters proved to be lethal as RR batters collapsed in front of him

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sunrisers hyderabad vs rajasthan royals indian premier league 2026 who is sakib hussain
Sakib Hussain celebrates the wicket of Donovan Ferreira during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sakib Hussain impressed on his IPL debut

  • He registered figures of 4/24 against RR

  • His scalps included the wickets of Yashashvi Jaiswal and Donovan Ferreira

Sakib Hussain made an immediate splash on his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, turning heads with his raw pace and skiddy trajectory. During the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match, Sakib scalped four wickets for only 24 runs, dismissing the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi.

Despite his impressive figures of 4/24, Sakib was not the best debutant of the day. Praful Hinge burst onto the scene, taking three wickets in the opening over and finishing with figures of 4/34. Although he was a little more expensive, he removed RR's dangerous top order and opened up the game.

The duo scalped 8/58 together and made their debuts memorable by demolishing the RR batting. While eyes were on Hinge, Sakib made a silent but inspiring appearance in the stage of IPL.

Who Is Sakib Hussain?

Sakib’s childhood was far from privileged. Coming from a humble background of Gopalganj in Bihar, where resources were scarce, he began his cricketing journey playing with tennis balls on the dusty streets of his village. His natural ability to bowl fast was evident early on, but the transition to leather-ball cricket was a struggle due to the lack of proper coaching and equipment in his region.

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Despite these hurdles, Sakib’s father, who worked as a laborer, supported his passion. The youngster eventually moved to Patna to find better opportunities, often traveling long distances just to get a few minutes in the nets at the Minz Stadium in his hometown before finding more competitive platforms.

Sakib’s first real taste of competitive play came in 2021 when he turned out for the Gaya Gladiators in the Bihar Cricket League. His raw pace was quickly noticed, leading to a selection for a BCCI High-Performance Camp.

His rise through the ranks was fueled by sheer persistence in the domestic circuit. He broke into the Bihar senior team and caught the eyes of scouts with his ability to consistently clock over 140 clicks.

He officially entered the professional domestic circuit in the 2022/23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bihar. Though his debut was quiet, he announced himself in his very next game by tearing through the Gujarat batting lineup to claim 4 for 20, a performance that firmly placed him on the radar of IPL talent scouts.

His big break came in the 2024 IPL auction when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked him for his base price of INR 20 lakh. KKR saw him as a developmental talent—a wildcard pace option. However, Sakib’s time at KKR was largely a learning experience spent on the sidelines and in the nets, as the team’s settled bowling attack made it difficult for him to break into the playing XI.

After being released by KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad spotted his improved control and vertical growth. SRH, a franchise known for banking on express pace, secured him in the 2026 auction to bolster their Indian fast-bowling core.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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