SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge Creates Record, Becomes First Bowler In IPL History To Scalp Three Wickets In One Over

The historic moment was sealed on the final ball of the over. South African debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius attempted a flick off his pads but succeeded only in finding Nitish Kumar Reddy at deep backward square leg. Hinge finished his first-ever IPL over with the astonishing figures of 1-0-1-3, an efficiency that broke the spirit of the Royals’ chase before it could even begin.