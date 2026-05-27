SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi Smashes 16-Ball Fifty, Equals This Record Of Suresh Raina

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SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams a half-century off just 16 balls equaling Suresh Raina's record of fastest fifty in Indian Premier League knockouts

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi 16-Ball Fifty
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 16-ball fifty against SRH to equal Suresh Raina's record of fastest fifty in IPL knockouts. Photo: X/IPL

The teen sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was at it again, but this time in the all-important Indian Premier League Eliminator, as he took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling and clobbered a 16-ball half-century at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27.

Generally known for putting his first ball of the match out of the park, Sooryavanshi showed much restraint in the knockout game and waited for his third ball of the match to hit his first six.

However, once he deposited his first six in the stand, he started on his merry ways and reached his fifty in just 16 balls. With this 16-ball half-century, the 15-year-old Bihari boy equaled the record of Suresh Raina of the joint-fastest half-century in the knockouts.

Even after adding his name in the record books, Sooryavanshi's hunger for runs didn't satiate as he then went on to blaze 97 runs off just 29 balls before getting out in a heartbreaking style at the deep third man boundary.

Sooryananshi was just one shot shy of breaking Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton record, but it wasn't meant to be for the T20 prodigy.

Check out the live score of SRH vs RR match here.

Sooryavanshi Surpasses Gayle's Most Sixes Record

While Sooryavanshi was unable to break Chris Gayle's century record, he shattered did manage to surpass the Caribbean legend's record of most sixes in an IPL season. While Gayle smashed 59 sixes back in 2012, Sooryavanshi bettered it by smacking 62 sixes in the ongoing season.

Related Content
Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waves his bat as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. - | Photo: AP
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. - AP Photo


65 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
59 - Chris Gayle (2012)
52 - Andre Russell (2019)
51 - Chris Gayle (2013)
45 - Jos Buttler (2022)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now also becomes the leading run-scorer in this year's IPL season. The southpaw batter has 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and an astonishing strike rate of 242.85.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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