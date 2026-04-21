SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Is Praful Hinge Playing Today? Ishan Kishan Drops Big Hint At Toss

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad.A. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad.A. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar