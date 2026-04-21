SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Is Praful Hinge Playing Today? Ishan Kishan Drops Big Hint At Toss

Summary of this article
Praful Hinge is not in SRH’s playing XI vs DC but is included in the Impact Players list
Ishan Kishan hinted at his absence during the toss while confirming team changes
Hinge impressed on debut with 4/34, including three wickets in his very first over
Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with both teams level on points heading into the contest.
It was Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel who won the toss and opted to bowl first, backing his side to chase under lights. SRH captain Ishan Kishan confirmed a few changes at the toss, with Madhusanka coming into the XI while Harsh Dubey also returned as the hosts looked to maintain their strong run.
Is Praful Hinge playing today vs DC?
There was immediate attention around Praful Hinge after Kishan’s comments at the toss. “We have a few changes… Madhusanka comes in and I think Hinge might miss out, but I’m not sure about it. Harsh Dubey is back in the side,” he said. That hinted that Hinge was unlikely to start, though there was still some uncertainty.
As it turned out, Hinge was not named in the playing XI but remains in the Impact Players list. This keeps the door open for SRH to bring him into the game later depending on the situation.
With Dubey returning and Madhusanka added to the attack, SRH appear to have slightly reshuffled their bowling unit. For Hinge, it’s a waiting game, with his role likely to depend on how the match unfolds.
Praful Hinge’s memorable debut performance
Even though he isn’t in the starting XI today, Praful Hinge has already made a huge impact this season with a dream debut. Playing against Rajasthan Royals, the young pacer stunned everyone by picking up three wickets in his very first over, removing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, all for ducks, to leave RR reeling early.
He didn’t stop there either. Hinge went on to finish with outstanding figures of 4/34, including the key wicket of Riyan Parag, playing a major role in SRH’s dominant 57-run win.
That opening burst was one of the most remarkable starts by a bowler in IPL history and instantly put him in the spotlight. His ability to strike early and maintain composure under pressure showed why SRH backed him, and even though he sits out today, his debut has already made him one of the exciting young names to watch this season.