SRH Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 21

Summary of this article
Ishan Kishan’s explosive 91 powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 216/6
Praful Hinge’s stunning early spell derailed Rajasthan Royals’ chase
SRH sealed a dominant 57-run win with a complete all-round performance
Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a complete team performance to outclass Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Opting to bat first, SRH piled up an imposing 216/6, thanks largely to a sensational knock from skipper Ishan Kishan, who smashed 91 off just 44 balls. He found good support from Heinrich Klaasen, whose brisk 40 ensured SRH maintained momentum through the middle overs and finished with a daunting total.
In response, Rajasthan Royals never really recovered after a disastrous start to their chase. The turning point came right in the first over when debutant Praful Hinge produced a historic spell, removing three batters in a single over without conceding a run.
That early collapse left RR reeling at 5/9, and despite a fighting 69 from Donovan Ferreira and a steady 45 from Ravindra Jadeja, the required rate kept climbing beyond reach.
Hinge’s fiery burst was complemented perfectly by fellow debutant Sakib Hussain, who picked up four wickets of his own to dismantle the Royals’ middle order.
The duo shared eight wickets between them, ensuring RR were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs. The disciplined bowling effort meant SRH controlled the game from start to finish, handing Rajasthan their first defeat after a strong run earlier in the tournament.
With this emphatic victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad not only secured a crucial win at home but also sent a strong message to the rest of the league. A dominant batting display followed by a ruthless bowling performance highlighted their all-round strength, while Rajasthan Royals were left to rethink their approach after being completely outplayed in all departments.
Praful Hinge Named Player Of The Match
Praful Hinge was deservedly named Player of the Match for his dream debut that completely turned the game on its head. The young pacer etched his name into IPL history by becoming the first bowler to take three wickets in the opening over of a match, instantly putting Rajasthan Royals on the back foot.
Bowling with the new ball, Hinge dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in a sensational spell that stunned both the opposition and the crowd. He didn’t stop there, later returning to remove Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag and finishing with outstanding figures of 4/34, capping off one of the most impactful debuts the league has ever seen.
What made Hinge’s performance even more special was the timing and pressure of the situation. Defending a big total, SRH needed early breakthroughs, and the youngster delivered beyond expectations. His aggression, accuracy, and ability to swing the ball made him nearly unplayable in the powerplay, setting the tone for the rest of the innings.
For a player featuring in only his second senior T20 match, this performance has instantly put Praful Hinge in the spotlight. If this outing is anything to go by, Sunrisers Hyderabad may have just unearthed a long-term pace spearhead for the future.