SRH Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 21

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, second right, with teammates celebrates after the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, second right, with teammates celebrates after the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan