SRH Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match

SRH face RR in IPL 2026 Match 21 as unbeaten Royals take on struggling Hyderabad, with high-scoring conditions and prediction slightly favoring Rajasthan in contest

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SRH Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match
Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals unbeaten with 4 wins; SRH struggling for consistency

  • Batting-friendly Hyderabad pitch could lead to another high-scoring game

  • Prediction favors RR (54%) over SRH (46%) despite strong head-to-head edge for Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with both teams entering the contest in completely different form. Rajasthan Royals are unbeaten so far with four wins in four matches and sit comfortably at the top of the table, while SRH have struggled for consistency and are placed in the lower half.

The Royals’ success has largely been built on their explosive top order, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal providing strong starts, while contributions from Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel have added depth.

SRH, on the other hand, have relied heavily on Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 184 runs this season, alongside flashes of brilliance from Abhishek Sharma. However, their bowling has been a concern, especially in the absence of Pat Cummins, with the team struggling to defend totals and close out key moments in games.

Rajasthan’s bowling unit looks more settled, with Jofra Archer leading the pace attack and Ravi Bishnoi already among the leading wicket-takers this season.

The pitch in Hyderabad is expected to favor batters, with flat conditions and short boundaries often producing high-scoring encounters. Historically, teams have crossed the 200-run mark regularly here, including SRH’s record 286/6 against RR in 2025.

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Head-to-head, SRH hold a slight edge with 12 wins to RR’s 9 in 21 matches, and they have also won four of the last five meetings, making this clash a battle between current form and past dominance.

Also Check: SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Based on current form and team balance, Rajasthan Royals head into this clash as slight favorites. As per prediction models, RR hold a 54% chance of winning, while Sunrisers Hyderabad stand at 46%, indicating a close contest despite the difference in momentum.

Also Check: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Hyderabad For Today's Match

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga/Brydon Carse

Impact Player: Jaydev Unadkat

RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Brijesh Sharma

Q

Who will be the favourites in SRH vs RR match today?

A

RR have 54% chance of winning against SRH today.

Q

When are where SRH vs RR match be played?

A

The match between SRH and RR will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on April 13.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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