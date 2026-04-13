SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Hyderabad For Today's Match

Hyderabad will experience clear skies tonight with a low temperature of 27°C. Expect winds from the southwest at 11 mph and a 0% chance of precipitation, ensuring dry conditions for the evening's activities at the stadium

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SRH Vs RR hourly weather
Abhishek Sharma in action during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 match today

  • Both the teams have had a contrasting start to their seasons

  • Hyderabad's hourly weather forecast available

After a blockbuster ending to the weekend's double header in the 2026 Indian Premier League, attention switches to South India where the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting table toppers Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Royals are in red-hot form, smashing runs after runs against whichever opponent that comes their way. They are the only team in the competition to not have dropped a single point so far and won all of their first 4 matches.

Although it has been a proper team effort, their success has largely revolved around teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old is currently leading the run-scoring chart, scoring 200 runs in just 4 matches at an average of 50.

His worst performance so far has been 31 against the Gujarat Titans while his best came in Rajasthan's last match against the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, against whom he cracked a man of the match winning knock of 78 off just 26.

Sooryavanshi has received equal support from his teammates and that has paved the way for Rajasthan to become runaway table toppers in the first 3 weeks of the tournament.

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As for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, it has been a very challenging start for them. The Orange Army has secured only one victory in their first 4 matches, leaving them at 7 with two points with net run rate of -0.024.

While their batting unit remains a threat, consistency has been the key issue.

Heinrich Klaasen has been the standout performer, amassing 184 runs at an average of 46. The 2026 IPL season has been a challenging start for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

This lack of consistency in the top three batters - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, has hurt the Sunrisers and if all these three batters start firing in all cylinders, then the 2016 champions can have a real chance.

The bowling department is also where the struggle is most evident. In the absence of Pat Cummins, the frontline pace trio of Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, and Jaydev Unadkat has leaked runs with economy rates often hovering above 11.

So, expect another run fest at Uppal tonight from 7:30PM onwards.

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Hyderabads Hourly Weather Forecast
Hyderabad's hourly weather Photo: BBC Weather
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SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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