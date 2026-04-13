SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 21; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals unbeaten so far, while SRH have struggled with just one win
SRH hold edge in recent head-to-heads, winning four of last five matches
Check match facts and other details below
Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with both teams entering the contest on contrasting runs of form.
Rajasthan have been the standout side so far, winning all four of their matches and sitting at the top of the points table with eight points, while Hyderabad have struggled, managing just one win from four games and currently placed in the lower half.
Rajasthan’s strength has been their explosive top order, led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who already has around 200 runs this season and is striking at a remarkable rate, along with consistent contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. Their bowling unit has also delivered, with Ravi Bishnoi leading the wickets tally and providing control in the middle overs.
In contrast, SRH have relied heavily on Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 184 runs so far, while Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive starts haven’t always translated into wins.
The venue could play a key role, with Hyderabad historically producing high-scoring games. The average first-innings score at this ground is around 189, but winning totals often cross 240, underlining how batting-friendly conditions can be. SRH even posted a massive 286/6 against RR in their last meeting here, showing how quickly games can escalate into run-fests.
In head-to-head, SRH hold a slight edge with 12 wins compared to RR’s 9 in 21 encounters. More importantly, Hyderabad have dominated recent meetings, winning four of the last five clashes.
Those results include victories by 44 runs (2025), 36 runs and 1 run (2024), and a successful chase in 2023, while RR’s only win in that stretch came in 2023 by 72 runs. With current form favoring Rajasthan but history backing Hyderabad, this clash sets up an intriguing battle between momentum and familiarity
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Ishan Kishan (SRH), Ishan Kishan (RR)
On-field Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Rohan Pandit
TV Umpire: Abhijeet Bengeri
Reserve Umpire: Ulhas Gandhe
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath
Current Standings: SRH (7th), RR (1st)
SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Total matches - 21
SRH wins - 12
RR wins - 9
SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
When and where will the match between SRH and RR be played?
The match 21 of IPL 2026 between SRH and RR will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday, April 13.
What is the current standing of SRH and RR in IPL 2026?
RR are currently placed at the top of the points table, while SRH are loitering at the 7th place.