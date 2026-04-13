SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 21; Check Head-To-Head Stats

RR face SRH in IPL 2026 as unbeaten Royals meet struggling Hyderabad, with a batting-friendly pitch and recent head-to-head advantage adding intrigue to the clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 21; Check Head-To-Head
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right and Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals unbeaten so far, while SRH have struggled with just one win

  • SRH hold edge in recent head-to-heads, winning four of last five matches

  • Check match facts and other details below

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with both teams entering the contest on contrasting runs of form.

Rajasthan have been the standout side so far, winning all four of their matches and sitting at the top of the points table with eight points, while Hyderabad have struggled, managing just one win from four games and currently placed in the lower half.

Rajasthan’s strength has been their explosive top order, led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who already has around 200 runs this season and is striking at a remarkable rate, along with consistent contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. Their bowling unit has also delivered, with Ravi Bishnoi leading the wickets tally and providing control in the middle overs.

In contrast, SRH have relied heavily on Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 184 runs so far, while Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive starts haven’t always translated into wins.

The venue could play a key role, with Hyderabad historically producing high-scoring games. The average first-innings score at this ground is around 189, but winning totals often cross 240, underlining how batting-friendly conditions can be. SRH even posted a massive 286/6 against RR in their last meeting here, showing how quickly games can escalate into run-fests.

Related Content
Abhishek Sharma in action during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. - AP Photo
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Hyderabad For Today's Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. - AP
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat 'Chase Master' Kohli Shows Reigning Champs The Way In Terrific Opening Salvo
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma plays a shot during their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. - AP
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Aniket Verma Makes Mark With Late Cameo, Propels SunRisers Past 200
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head give gloves touch during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Lucknow. - AP Photo
Who Hit The First Six Of IPL 2026, Abhishek Sharma Or Travis Head? Here's All You Need To Know
Related Content

In head-to-head, SRH hold a slight edge with 12 wins compared to RR’s 9 in 21 encounters. More importantly, Hyderabad have dominated recent meetings, winning four of the last five clashes.

Those results include victories by 44 runs (2025), 36 runs and 1 run (2024), and a successful chase in 2023, while RR’s only win in that stretch came in 2023 by 72 runs. With current form favoring Rajasthan but history backing Hyderabad, this clash sets up an intriguing battle between momentum and familiarity

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Ishan Kishan (SRH), Ishan Kishan (RR)

On-field Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Rohan Pandit

TV Umpire: Abhijeet Bengeri

Reserve Umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Current Standings: SRH (7th), RR (1st)

Also Check: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Hyderabad For Today's Match

SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Total matches - 21

SRH wins - 12

RR wins - 9

SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Q

When and where will the match between SRH and RR be played?

A

The match 21 of IPL 2026 between SRH and RR will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday, April 13.

Q

What is the current standing of SRH and RR in IPL 2026?

A

RR are currently placed at the top of the points table, while SRH are loitering at the 7th place.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 21; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Hyderabad For Today's Match

  3. MI Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 20

  4. IPL Dispatch: Jasprit Bumrah's Wicketless Run Continues; Match Ban Threat Looms Over RR Official

  5. IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns Up Heat On India Debut Debate With Sensational Performances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 12, 2026

  2. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  3. Union Gov Will Be Urged To Retrieve Kathchatheevu Island: CM Stalin

  4. Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

  5. 163 Minor Boys Being Trafficked From Bihar To Maharashtra Rescued In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  2. Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party Leads Hungary Election as Polls Show Strong Surge Over Viktor Orbán

  3. US-Iran Talks End: No Breakthrough Yet After Marathon 21 Hours In Islamabad

  4. US-Iran Ceasefire Updates: US Warns Of Blocking Strait Of Hormuz, IRGC Says Military Vessels Will Be Dealt Severely

  5. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 People, 300 Links Removed

  2. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Lays Foundation For Una Bulk Drug Park, Boosting Himachal’s Pharma Growth & Jobs

  3. Asha Bhosle's Funeral To Take Place Today At 4 PM; Son Anand Requests People To Avoid Crowding At Shivaji Park

  4. Delhi-Noida Border Protest: Labour Union Stir Halts Traffic, Commuters Hit Hard

  5. Book Excerpt: Vermilion Harvest - Playtime At The Bagh: By Reenita Hora

  6. Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

  7. Muzaffar Ali Remembers Asha Bhosle's Musical Legacy: 'Umrao Jaan Has Lost Its Voice'

  8. Rajasthan CM Backs Women’s Quota Law