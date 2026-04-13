IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After MI Vs RCB, Match 20?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians in their own backyard with am 18-run victory in match 20 of IPL 2026 courtesy of some all-round performances by the batters and bowlers which led to some changes in the Orange Cap, Purple Cap list in the process

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mumbai indians vs royal challengers bengaluru indian premier league 2026 Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar celebrating his half-century during MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB defeated MI by 18 runs in match 20 of the IPL 2026

  • Kohili, Salt put on a 120-run stand for the opening partnership

  • Rohit Sharma retired hurt with a hamstring injury

Super Sunday delivered one of the biggest games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians (MI) welcoming Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium. Put into bat by the hosts, RCB started off on a blistering note.

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli put in a 120-run stand for the opening partnership with Rajat Patidar then contributing with the bat with a blistering knock of his own. Some big hits in the end saw RCB post a mammoth total of 240.

In reply, MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton started well but Rohit's injury brought about MI's downfall. Wickets tumbled as RCB's bowlers pressed in to derail the hosts' charge.

Sherfane Rutherford scored some handy runs down the order but it was too little too late as RCB beat MI by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Patidar's knock saw him go in second in the Orange Cap list (most runs) With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the chart with 200 runs in four matches. Virat Kohli is fifth in the standings with 179 runs.

In the bowling department, Prasidh Krishna leads the Purple Cap list (most wickets) with 10 wickets from four games whereas Jacob Duffy makes the fifth spot with six wickets to his name.

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This season will be an intriguing battle for the Purple and Orange cap given how close it was in the 2025 edition. Last season, Sai Sudharsan finished as the top run-getter with 759 runs whereas Prasidh Krishna won the Purple Cap with 25 wickets.

For more details on the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers, check out Outlook's dedicated IPL 2026 stats page.

Q

Who won in the match between MI and RCB?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs match 20 of the IPL 2026.

Q

Who walked away with the POTM award between MI and RCB?

A

Phil Salt was awarded the POTM for his blistering knock of 78.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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