SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Summary of this article
SRH host RR at their home in IPL 2026 match 21
RR are coming out of a victory against RCB; SRH are entering the clash with consecutive losses
Check toss update and playing XIs below
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host the league-leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 21 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today, April 14. This encounter presents a clash of contrasting fortunes, as the unbeaten Royals look to secure their fifth consecutive victory while the Sunrisers struggle to find consistency near the bottom of the table.
Rajasthan Royals enter this fixture with massive momentum, firmly perched at the top of the points table with a perfect record of four wins from four matches. Their success has been built on a dominant powerplay strategy, featuring the explosive young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the consistent Abhishek Sharma.
The RR bowling unit has been equally impressive, with Jofra Archer leading a pace attack that has effectively dismantled oppositions. With a superior Net Run Rate of +2.055, the Royals appear to be the team to beat this season and currently face no major injury concerns.
In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in seventh place, having managed only one win from their first four games. The team's campaign has been further complicated by the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, who is sidelined with an injury, forcing the franchise to rely on a reshuffled leadership and bowling group.
Despite having a roster of proven match-winners, SRH’s middle order has struggled with efficiency.
Historically, however, SRH holds a psychological edge, leading the head-to-head record 12-9 and having won the last three meetings against RR. The Hyderabad surface is known for its high-scoring nature—highlighted by SRH’s record-breaking 286 at this venue last season—and Pitch No. 3 is expected to favor true pace and bounce. .
For SRH to cause an upset, they will need their pace-heavy attack to exploit these conditions and disrupt the Royals' clinical top-order acceleration
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 match 21 clash.
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
When and where will the match between SRH and RR be played?
The match 21 of IPL 2026 between SRH and RR will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday, April 13.
What is the current standing of SRH and RR in IPL 2026?
RR are currently placed at the top of the points table, while SRH are loitering at the 7th place.
Where to watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match?
The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.