SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Get preview, toss update, playing XI and other details of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match 21

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
sunrisers hyderabad vs rajasthan royals match report indian premier league 2026 toss
RR captain Riyan Parag with Kumar Sangakkara ahead of IPL 2026 claash with SRH at Hyderabad. Photo: rajasthanroyals/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH host RR at their home in IPL 2026 match 21

  • RR are coming out of a victory against RCB; SRH are entering the clash with consecutive losses

  • Check toss update and playing XIs below

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host the league-leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 21 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today, April 14. This encounter presents a clash of contrasting fortunes, as the unbeaten Royals look to secure their fifth consecutive victory while the Sunrisers struggle to find consistency near the bottom of the table.

Rajasthan Royals enter this fixture with massive momentum, firmly perched at the top of the points table with a perfect record of four wins from four matches. Their success has been built on a dominant powerplay strategy, featuring the explosive young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the consistent Abhishek Sharma.

The RR bowling unit has been equally impressive, with Jofra Archer leading a pace attack that has effectively dismantled oppositions. With a superior Net Run Rate of +2.055, the Royals appear to be the team to beat this season and currently face no major injury concerns.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in seventh place, having managed only one win from their first four games. The team's campaign has been further complicated by the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, who is sidelined with an injury, forcing the franchise to rely on a reshuffled leadership and bowling group.

Despite having a roster of proven match-winners, SRH’s middle order has struggled with efficiency.

Related Content
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, right, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan shake hands after the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 21 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
SRH Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right and Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
SRH Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 21; Check Head-To-Head Stats
Abhishek Sharma in action during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. - AP Photo
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Hyderabad For Today's Match
Related Content

Historically, however, SRH holds a psychological edge, leading the head-to-head record 12-9 and having won the last three meetings against RR. The Hyderabad surface is known for its high-scoring nature—highlighted by SRH’s record-breaking 286 at this venue last season—and Pitch No. 3 is expected to favor true pace and bounce. .

For SRH to cause an upset, they will need their pace-heavy attack to exploit these conditions and disrupt the Royals' clinical top-order acceleration

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 match 21 clash.

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Q

When and where will the match between SRH and RR be played?

A

The match 21 of IPL 2026 between SRH and RR will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday, April 13.

Q

What is the current standing of SRH and RR in IPL 2026?

A

RR are currently placed at the top of the points table, while SRH are loitering at the 7th place.

Q

Where to watch the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match?

A

The SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SRH Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Archer Strikes First Ball, Sends Back Abhishek; SunRisers Hyderabad: 16/1 (3 Overs)

  2. IPL 2026: GT Vs CSK Fixtures Swapped Due To Gujarat Local Body Elections

  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Apex Body Announces Record Prize Money For Upcoming Edition

  4. ILT20 Season 5 To Be Played From November 22 To December 20

  5. CSK Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 22

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  2. Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

  3. Union Gov Will Be Urged To Retrieve Kathchatheevu Island: CM Stalin

  4. Day In Pics: April 12, 2026

  5. From Chief Minister To Rajya Sabha: The Final Phase Of Nitish Kumar’s Political Journey

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

  2. US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?

  3. US-Iran Talks End: No Breakthrough Yet After Marathon 21 Hours In Islamabad

  4. Bridges Bombed, Civilians Trapped: How Southern Lebanon Is Being Cut Off

  5. Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party Leads Hungary Election as Polls Show Strong Surge Over Viktor Orbán

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 People, 300 Links Removed

  2. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Lays Foundation For Una Bulk Drug Park, Boosting Himachal’s Pharma Growth & Jobs

  3. Asha Bhosle's Funeral To Take Place Today At 4 PM; Son Anand Requests People To Avoid Crowding At Shivaji Park

  4. Delhi-Noida Border Protest: Labour Union Stir Halts Traffic, Commuters Hit Hard

  5. Book Excerpt: Vermilion Harvest - Playtime At The Bagh: By Reenita Hora

  6. Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

  7. Muzaffar Ali Remembers Asha Bhosle's Musical Legacy: 'Umrao Jaan Has Lost Its Voice'

  8. Rajasthan CM Backs Women’s Quota Law