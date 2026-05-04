Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Today's Indian Super League Match?

Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL: Catch the live streaming, squads, timings, venue and ISL 2025-26 points table, right here

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Odisha FC
Odisha will look to end their winless run. Photo: X/OdishaFC
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Odisha FC welcome Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2025-26 fixture

  • The fixture will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

  • Bengaluru FC come into the game on the back of a battling 0-0 draw against Mumbai City FC

Odisha FC seek to end their winless streak as they take on Bengaluru FC, who will hope to maintain their unbeaten away record in Indian Super League 2025–26 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, May 4, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm IST.

The hosts are playing on their home turf, and will aim to bounce back following a 0-3 defeat against East Bengal FC in their latest outing.

Odisha FC are currently on a five-match winless streak, having registered one draw and four defeats in that span. Their campaign thus far has yielded just one victory, three draws, and five defeats, with a tally of nine goals scored and 17 conceded, exposing defensive vulnerabilities.

As for Bengaluru FC, they will look to consolidate their top-half status following a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC. Sunil Chhetri and co. are currently sixth with 16 points from 10 matches, and tonight's vital away victory would propel them to 19 points, drawing them level with third-placed FC Goa and fourth-placed Mumbai City FC.

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ISL 2025-26 Points Table

ISL 2025-26 Points Table Photo: ISL
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Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?

The ISL 2025-26 football tournament will be available to watch on live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. The Indian Super League 2025-26 season will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

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