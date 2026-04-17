Odisha FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Indian Super League Match?

Summary of this article
Odisha FC take on Mohammedan SC in the ISL 2025-26 match
Odisha lost their previous fixture to FC Goa
Mohammedan are winless and yet to register a point on board
Odisha FC will aim to bounce back from their 1-3 away defeat at the hands of FC Goa, when they go up against Mohammedan Sporting in the Indian Super League 2025-26 fixture on Friday, April 17.
Having slipped to 11th in the ISL 2026 points table with five points, the Juggernauts will look to capitalise on their home advantage to arrest their slide. Securing maximum points on Friday would elevate Odisha FC to eight points.
On the other hand, Mohammedan SC are still searching for their first point of the season. Languishing at the bottom of the table without a point from seven matches, the Kolkata side suffered another frustrating 0-1 defeat to Inter Kashi in their last fixture, despite an improved attacking display.
Across the two previous ISL meetings, neither team has managed to find the back of the net or claim a victory, with both games ending in 0-0 draws.
Odisha FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Squads
Mohammedan SC
Goalkeepers: Padam Chettri, Subhajit Bhattacharjee, Shubhadip Pandit
Defenders: Dinesh Meitei, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Sajad Parray, Mohammed Jassim, Zodingliana Ralte, Joseph Lalmuanawma
Midfielders: Jeremy Laldinpuia, Amarjit Singh, Sajal Bag, Yash Chickro, Ashley Alban Koli, Bamiya Samad, Lalro Thlanga, Tangva Ragui, Lalngaihsaka
Forwards: Lalremsanga Fanai, Rochharzela, Makan Chote, Robinson Singh, Maharabam Maxion, Addison Singh, Lalthankima
Head Coach: Mehrajuddin Wadoo
Odisha FC
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Anuj Kumar, Manas Dubey
Defenders: Subham Bhattacharya, Tankadhar Bag, Carlos Delgado (foreigner), Raj Sanyasi, Saviour Gama, Vanlalzuidika, Tejas Krishna, Jeremy Zohminglua, Saurabh Bhanwala
Midfielders: Puitea, Rohit Kumar, Hitesh Sharma, Lalrinfela, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Narendra Naik, Thoiba Singh
Forwards: Aphaoba Singh, Rahul KP, Rahim Ali, Sanathoi Singh, VP Suhair, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Kartik Hantal
Head Coach: TG Purushothaman
Odisha FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?
Watch the live telecast of the Odisha FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2025-26 match on Sony Sports Network and stream it on Fancode from 7:30PM (IST) onwards at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday, April 17, 2026.