Odisha FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Indian Super League Match?

Check the live streaming, timings, venue and broadcast details for the upcoming Indian Super League 2025-26 match between Odisha FC and Mohammedan Sporting, to be played on Friday, April 17

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Odisha FC
Odisha FC will be aiming to bounce back from a 1-3 away defeat against FC Goa. Photo: ISL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Odisha FC take on Mohammedan SC in the ISL 2025-26 match

  • Odisha lost their previous fixture to FC Goa

  • Mohammedan are winless and yet to register a point on board

Odisha FC will aim to bounce back from their 1-3 away defeat at the hands of FC Goa, when they go up against Mohammedan Sporting in the Indian Super League 2025-26 fixture on Friday, April 17.

Having slipped to 11th in the ISL 2026 points table with five points, the Juggernauts will look to capitalise on their home advantage to arrest their slide. Securing maximum points on Friday would elevate Odisha FC to eight points.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC are still searching for their first point of the season. Languishing at the bottom of the table without a point from seven matches, the Kolkata side suffered another frustrating 0-1 defeat to Inter Kashi in their last fixture, despite an improved attacking display.

Across the two previous ISL meetings, neither team has managed to find the back of the net or claim a victory, with both games ending in 0-0 draws.

Odisha FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Squads

Mohammedan SC

Goalkeepers: Padam Chettri, Subhajit Bhattacharjee, Shubhadip Pandit

Defenders: Dinesh Meitei, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Sajad Parray, Mohammed Jassim, Zodingliana Ralte, Joseph Lalmuanawma 

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Saul Crespo scoring a penalty for East Bengal against Mohammedan SC in ISL 2025-26. - eastbengal_fc/X
ISL 2026: A Look At Biggest Wins In Indian Super League History
East Bengal footballers celebrating a goal against Mohammedan SC in the ISL 2025-26 Kolkata derby clash. - IndSuperLeague/X
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Mohammedan SC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Indian Super League Match?
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Midfielders: Jeremy Laldinpuia, Amarjit Singh, Sajal Bag, Yash Chickro, Ashley Alban Koli, Bamiya Samad, Lalro Thlanga, Tangva Ragui, Lalngaihsaka

Forwards: Lalremsanga Fanai, Rochharzela, Makan Chote, Robinson Singh, Maharabam Maxion, Addison Singh, Lalthankima

Head Coach: Mehrajuddin Wadoo

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Anuj Kumar, Manas Dubey

Defenders: Subham Bhattacharya, Tankadhar Bag, Carlos Delgado (foreigner),  Raj Sanyasi, Saviour Gama, Vanlalzuidika, Tejas Krishna, Jeremy Zohminglua, Saurabh Bhanwala 

Midfielders: Puitea, Rohit Kumar, Hitesh Sharma, Lalrinfela, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Narendra Naik, Thoiba Singh 

Forwards: Aphaoba Singh, Rahul KP, Rahim Ali, Sanathoi Singh, VP Suhair, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Kartik Hantal 

Head Coach: TG Purushothaman

Odisha FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?

Watch the live telecast of the Odisha FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2025-26 match on Sony Sports Network and stream it on Fancode from 7:30PM (IST) onwards at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday, April 17, 2026.

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