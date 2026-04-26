SC Delhi Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Today's Indian Super League Match?

Summary of this article
SC Delhi welcome Mohammedan Sporting in today's Indian Super League clash
SC Delhi lost their previous game
Mohammedan Sporting are yet to win a game this season
Live streaming details available
Relegation-threatened Mohammedan SC look to end their winless run as they look to secure their first win of the season season as they face Sporting Club Delhi in Match 69 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 25, 2026.
Their opponents, Sporting Club Delhi are unbeaten at home and will look to bounce back from a narrow 0-1 away defeat against Chennaiyin FC. They currently occupy eleventh in the standings with eight points from eight matches, but a victory on Sunday would take Sporting Club Delhi to 11 points and almost ensure safety.
Today's clash in the ISL presents opportunities for both teams. For Sporting Club Delhi, a home win is of utmost importance as it will establish momentum and push upwards. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC will look to orchestrate an away upset and ignite their bid to survival.
SC Delhi Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?
SC Delhi vs Mohammedan Sporting kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 IST. The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.
ISL 2025-26 Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mohun Bagan SG
|9
|6
|2
|1
|19
|6
|13
|20
|2
|FC Goa
|10
|5
|4
|1
|13
|6
|7
|19
|3
|Mumbai City FC
|10
|5
|4
|1
|10
|7
|3
|19
|4
|Jamshedpur FC
|10
|5
|3
|2
|13
|9
|4
|18
|5
|Bengaluru FC
|10
|4
|4
|2
|14
|10
|4
|16
|6
|East Bengal
|8
|4
|3
|1
|22
|8
|14
|15
|7
|Punjab FC
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|8
|6
|14
|8
|Inter Kashi
|9
|3
|2
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|11
|9
|Kerala Blasters FC
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|15
|-5
|11
|10
|Chennaiyin FC
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7
|14
|-7
|9
|11
|Sporting Delhi
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|8
|12
|NorthEast United FC
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7
|18
|-11
|7
|13
|Odisha FC
|8
|1
|3
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|6
|14
|Mohammedan SC
|9
|0
|2
|7
|4
|21
|-17
|2
SC Delhi Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2025-26: Squads
Sporting Club Delhi:
Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Yadav, Nora Fernandes
Defenders: Mohammed Rafi, Alex Saji, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Clarence Fernandes, Yanglem Sanatomba Singh, Rafael Ribeiro, Manoj Mohammed, Ashutosh Mehta
Midfielders: Ayush Adhikari, Ramhlunchhunga, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammed Azhar, Ebenezer Amoh, Abdul Halik Hudu
Forwards: Alan Saji, Joseph Sunny, Augustine Lalrochana, Devendra Murgaonkar, Yohann Victor Britto, Mohammed Aimen, Matija Babović, Sourav K
Mohammedan Sporting:
Goalkeepers
Padam Chettri
Bhaskar Roy
Nikhil Deka
Subhajit Bhattacharjee
Defenders
Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei
Gaurav Bora
Zodingliana Ralte
Mohammed Irshad
Joe Zoherliana
Vanlalzuidika
Mohammed Jassim
Sajad Hussain Parray
Midfielders
Abhishek Halder
Amarjit Singh Kiyam
Tangva Ragui
Sajal Bag
Jeremy Laldinpuia
Forwards
Rochharzela
Thokchom Adison Singh
Makan Chothe
Ashley Alban Koli
Lalremsanga Fana
Soraisam Robinson Singh