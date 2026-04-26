SC Delhi Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Today's Indian Super League Match?

Sporting Delhi vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL: Catch the live streaming, squads, timings, venue and ISL 2025-26 points table

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SC Delhi welcome Mohammedan Sporting in today's Indian Super League clash

  • SC Delhi lost their previous game

  • Mohammedan Sporting are yet to win a game this season

  • Live streaming details available

Relegation-threatened Mohammedan SC look to end their winless run as they look to secure their first win of the season season as they face Sporting Club Delhi in Match 69 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 25, 2026.

Their opponents, Sporting Club Delhi are unbeaten at home and will look to bounce back from a narrow 0-1 away defeat against Chennaiyin FC. They currently occupy eleventh in the standings with eight points from eight matches, but a victory on Sunday would take Sporting Club Delhi to 11 points and almost ensure safety.

Today's clash in the ISL presents opportunities for both teams. For Sporting Club Delhi, a home win is of utmost importance as it will establish momentum and push upwards. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC will look to orchestrate an away upset and ignite their bid to survival.

SC Delhi Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?

SC Delhi vs Mohammedan Sporting kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 IST. The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

ISL 2025-26 Points Table

PosTeamPldWDLGFGAGDPts
1Mohun Bagan SG96211961320
2FC Goa10541136719
3Mumbai City FC10541107319
4Jamshedpur FC10532139418
5Bengaluru FC104421410416
6East Bengal84312281415
7Punjab FC8422148614
8Inter Kashi9324812-411
9Kerala Blasters FC113261015-511
10Chennaiyin FC10235714-79
11Sporting Delhi8224911-28
12NorthEast United FC10145718-117
13Odisha FC8134914-56
14Mohammedan SC9027421-172

SC Delhi Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2025-26: Squads

Sporting Club Delhi:

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Yadav, Nora Fernandes

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Defenders: Mohammed Rafi, Alex Saji, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Clarence Fernandes, Yanglem Sanatomba Singh, Rafael Ribeiro, Manoj Mohammed, Ashutosh Mehta

Midfielders: Ayush Adhikari, Ramhlunchhunga, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammed Azhar, Ebenezer Amoh, Abdul Halik Hudu

Forwards: Alan Saji, Joseph Sunny, Augustine Lalrochana, Devendra Murgaonkar, Yohann Victor Britto, Mohammed Aimen, Matija Babović, Sourav K

Mohammedan Sporting:

Goalkeepers

Padam Chettri

Bhaskar Roy

Nikhil Deka

Subhajit Bhattacharjee

Defenders

Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei

Gaurav Bora

Zodingliana Ralte

Mohammed Irshad

Joe Zoherliana

Vanlalzuidika

Mohammed Jassim

Sajad Hussain Parray

Midfielders

Abhishek Halder

Amarjit Singh Kiyam

Tangva Ragui

Sajal Bag

Jeremy Laldinpuia

Forwards

Rochharzela

Thokchom Adison Singh

Makan Chothe

Ashley Alban Koli

Lalremsanga Fana

Soraisam Robinson Singh

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