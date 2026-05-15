Mohammedan SC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Mohammedan Sporting Club must win the ISL 2025-26 fixture against Mumbai City FC to avoid confirmed relegation after a brutal, winless season. Meanwhile, the slumping visitors are desperate to snap a four-match winless streak

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Mumbai City FC footballers in action during ISL 2025-26. Photo: MumbaiCityFC/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Relegation-threatened Mohammedan Sporting Club face a slumping Mumbai City FC

  • Mohammedan SC must win to avoid confirmed relegation

  • Mumbai City FC aim to snap a four-match winless streak

A high-stakes battle is on the cards as a struggling Mohammedan Sporting Club prepares to host Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 fixture. The match will take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. With both teams desperate for points for entirely different reasons, this encounter promises intense drama and action.

For Mohammedan Sporting Club, this home fixture is an absolute do-or-die battle for survival. The Black and White Brigade find themselves firmly entangled in a relegation threat. They have struggled heavily for consistency this season under head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, failing to secure a single victory and conceding the most goals in the league.

The mathematical equation is brutal for the hosts: anything less than a win will confirm their relegation. They will rely on the attacking intent of Mahitosh Roy and Thokchom Adison Singh to break their winless curse, though they will miss the suspended midfielder Amarjit Singh.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC arrive in Kolkata aiming to arrest their own sudden slump. Petr Kratky's side was leading the table for a long stretch but has since dropped to seventh place with 19 points following a four-match winless streak.

Coming off a frustrating 1-2 defeat against East Bengal, the Islanders are hungry to get back to winning ways and climb into the top two. They boast an excellent away record and will look to star players like Lallianzuala Chhangte and Brandon Fernandes to spark their attack.

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History heavily favors Mumbai City, who have won all four of their previous competitive meetings against Mohammedan SC. However, with the hosts fighting for their lives, the Islanders cannot afford to be complacent in what expects to be a thrilling ninety minutes of football.

Mohammedan SC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played: 4

Mumbai City FC Won: 4

Mohammedan SC Won: 0

Draws: 0

ISL 2025-26 Updated Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinDrawLossGoal DifferencePoints
1East Bengal FC116411822
2Mohun Bagan SG116411322
3Jamshedpur FC12633521
4Bengaluru FC12552520
5FC Goa12552520
6Punjab FC11542719
7Mumbai City FC11542219
8Kerala Blasters FC12426-314
9NorthEast United FC12345-713
10Inter Kashi FC11335-512
11SC Delhi11245-310
12Odisha FC11245-710
13Chennaiyin FC12237-119
14Mohammedan SC11038-193

Mohammedan SC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Mohammedan SC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26 match be played?

A

The Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Q

When will the Mohammedan SC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26 match be played?

A

The Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26 match will be played on May 15, Friday and has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Mohammedan SC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025-26 match?

A

The Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

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