Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Score, ISL: Yellow Army Hunt Third Straight Home Win In High-Voltage Clash

Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Score: Kerala Blasters host Mohammedan Sporting in a crucial ISL Gameweek 12 clash as the hosts chase momentum while the visitors fight to keep survival hopes alive at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

D
Deepak Joshi
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Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Score, ISL
Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha FC Highlights 2025-26: Matias Hernandez's Last-Gasp Goal Leads Tuskers To 2-1 Victory. X/@IndSuperLeague
Kerala Blasters will look to continue their strong late-season resurgence when they host Mohammedan Sporting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in today’s ISL clash. Ashley Westwood’s side heads into the game with confidence after picking up three wins in their last five matches, including an impressive 2-1 victory over Odisha FC. Mohammedan Sporting, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the campaign and find themselves under immense pressure in a must-win encounter to keep their survival hopes alive. The Kolkata-based outfit has struggled defensively throughout the season, conceding heavily and sitting at the bottom of the table. Kerala Blasters have also dominated previous meetings between the two sides, winning both earlier ISL encounters. With home support behind them and momentum on their side, the Blasters will start as clear favorites against a desperate Mohammedan Sporting side.
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Kerala Blasters Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Score, ISL: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League fixture between Kerala Blasters and Mohammedan Sporting. Watch this space for live updates from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

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