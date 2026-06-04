Spain Vs Iraq Live Score, International Friendly: Check La Roja's Playing XI

Spain players pose for a team photo before the 2026 World Cup qualifier group E soccer match against Turkey in Seville, Spain. AP Photo

Spain Vs Iraq Live Score Updates, International Friendly: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ESP vs IRQ exhibition match at the Riazor in La Coruña, Spain on June 05, Friday. For Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja, this match serves as a crucial tactical dress rehearsal as they fine-tune their squad. Coming off their Euro 2024 triumph and a competitive 2025 Nations League campaign, Spain enter the tournament as one of the clear title favourites, though they must navigate this fixture without key figures like the recovering Lamine Yamal and others managing physical discomfort. Iraq, meanwhile, arrives in Spain with significant momentum. Under the leadership of coach Graham Arnold, the Lions of Mesopotamia have secured a rare and historic place at the 2026 World Cup following a dramatic intercontinental playoff victory against Bolivia. For Iraq, this friendly is an invaluable opportunity to test themselves against elite European opposition before beginning their World Cup journey in Group I. With Spain looking to manage player workloads and Iraq eager to prove their global credentials, this clash offers a fascinating glimpse at two teams with very different aspirations on the eve of the tournament. Get play-by-play updates of the ESP vs IRQ match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Jun 2026, 12:03:13 am IST Spain Vs Iraq Live Score, International Friendly: ESP's Playing XI Joan Garcia; Pedro Porro, Jon Martin, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Grimaldo; Gavi, Marc Bernal; Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Borja Iglesias.

4 Jun 2026, 11:39:54 pm IST Spain Vs Iraq Live Score, International Friendly: ESP In FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain heads into the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the tournament's primary title favorites, bolstered by a blend of tactical maturity and high-impact young talent. As reigning UEFA EURO 2024 champions, La Roja has demonstrated a near-flawless level of control and cohesion. Manager Luis de la Fuente has successfully refined the team’s traditional possession-based identity, incorporating more verticality and attacking intensity. This tactical evolution, paired with a perfect qualifying record—marked by dominant victories and a robust defensive structure—has established Spain as one of the most complete and in-form squads participating in the global finals in North America. The team’s roster is anchored by world-class leaders like Rodri, who provides stability and vision, and features the creative brilliance of Pedri in midfield. The squad's standout individual is undoubtedly 18-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal, whose dynamic flair has made him one of the most anticipated performers of the tournament. Despite minor injury concerns leading into the opening matches, the depth of the 26-man squad—which includes a balance of experienced veterans and rising stars like Pau Cubarsí—gives De la Fuente significant flexibility to navigate the tournament’s demands. Drawn into Group H, Spain is set to begin its campaign against Cabo Verde on June 15 at the Atlanta Stadium, followed by fixtures against Saudi Arabia on June 21 and Uruguay on June 26. While Spain has not progressed beyond the Round of 16 since their historic 2010 World Cup title, the current iteration of the team is widely tipped to break that cycle and contend for the trophy. With oddsmakers consistently ranking them at the top of the field, there is immense optimism that Spain’s "Golden Generation" is ready to claim its second world title.

4 Jun 2026, 11:18:13 pm IST Spain Vs Iraq Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026 Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (June 5) / 8:00 PM local time (June 4) Venue: Abanca-Riazor Stadium, La Coruña, Spain Context: This match serves as Spain's final home friendly before they depart for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For Iraq, it is a significant opportunity to test their squad against European opposition after qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986.