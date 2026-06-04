Spain Vs Iraq Live Score, International Friendly: Check La Roja's Playing XI

Spain Vs Iraq Live Score, International Friendly: ESP's Playing XI
Joan Garcia; Pedro Porro, Jon Martin, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Grimaldo; Gavi, Marc Bernal; Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Borja Iglesias.
Spain Vs Iraq Live Score, International Friendly: ESP In FIFA World Cup 2026
Spain heads into the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the tournament's primary title favorites, bolstered by a blend of tactical maturity and high-impact young talent. As reigning UEFA EURO 2024 champions, La Roja has demonstrated a near-flawless level of control and cohesion. Manager Luis de la Fuente has successfully refined the team’s traditional possession-based identity, incorporating more verticality and attacking intensity. This tactical evolution, paired with a perfect qualifying record—marked by dominant victories and a robust defensive structure—has established Spain as one of the most complete and in-form squads participating in the global finals in North America.
The team’s roster is anchored by world-class leaders like Rodri, who provides stability and vision, and features the creative brilliance of Pedri in midfield. The squad's standout individual is undoubtedly 18-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal, whose dynamic flair has made him one of the most anticipated performers of the tournament. Despite minor injury concerns leading into the opening matches, the depth of the 26-man squad—which includes a balance of experienced veterans and rising stars like Pau Cubarsí—gives De la Fuente significant flexibility to navigate the tournament’s demands.
Drawn into Group H, Spain is set to begin its campaign against Cabo Verde on June 15 at the Atlanta Stadium, followed by fixtures against Saudi Arabia on June 21 and Uruguay on June 26. While Spain has not progressed beyond the Round of 16 since their historic 2010 World Cup title, the current iteration of the team is widely tipped to break that cycle and contend for the trophy. With oddsmakers consistently ranking them at the top of the field, there is immense optimism that Spain’s "Golden Generation" is ready to claim its second world title.
Spain Vs Iraq Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (June 5) / 8:00 PM local time (June 4)
Venue: Abanca-Riazor Stadium, La Coruña, Spain
Context: This match serves as Spain's final home friendly before they depart for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For Iraq, it is a significant opportunity to test their squad against European opposition after qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986.
Spain Vs Iraq Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between Spain and Iraq. Watch this space for live updates!