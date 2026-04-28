East Bengal Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL: Red & Gold Brigade Eye Top‑Four Push Against Winless Juggernauts

East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the EBFC vs OFC Round 11 fixture at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on April 28, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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East Bengal vs Odisha FC live score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 11
East Bengal players in training ahead of the Indian Super League match against Odisha FC on April 28, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 11 fixture between East Bengal and Odisha FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. East Bengal sit sixth in the ISL standings with 15 points, and a win tonight can take the Red and Gold Brigade into the top-four positions. East Bengal have lost just once this season and have won two of their last three outings. Odisha FC, meanwhile, are down in 13th spot with just one win all season, and have lost three of their last four games, including a 2-1 defeat away to Kerala Blasters. Follow the play-by-play updates from the East Bengal vs Odisha FC match right here.
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East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score: Playing XIs

East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score: Today's Venue

East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: East Bengal vs Odisha FC

  • Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

  • Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

  • Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the ISL 2025-26 match between East Bengal and Odisha FC in Goa. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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