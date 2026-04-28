East Bengal Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL: Red & Gold Brigade Eye Top‑Four Push Against Winless Juggernauts

East Bengal players in training ahead of the Indian Super League match against Odisha FC on April 28, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 11 fixture between East Bengal and Odisha FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. East Bengal sit sixth in the ISL standings with 15 points, and a win tonight can take the Red and Gold Brigade into the top-four positions. East Bengal have lost just once this season and have won two of their last three outings. Odisha FC, meanwhile, are down in 13th spot with just one win all season, and have lost three of their last four games, including a 2-1 defeat away to Kerala Blasters. Follow the play-by-play updates from the East Bengal vs Odisha FC match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Apr 2026, 06:37:20 pm IST East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score: Playing XIs The team-sheets have been submitted and here's how the Torchbearers and the Juggernauts will line up for battle in Goa tonight! ⚔️



Watch #EBFCOFC live on @FanCode: https://t.co/guE5Aa9HGn #ISL12 #JoyEastBengal #AmaTeamAmaGame pic.twitter.com/Qj35U0PuLz — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 28, 2026