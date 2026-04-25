Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Blues Target Return To Winning Ways Against Islanders

Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Updates, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 10: The teams are placed fifth and third, respectively in the standings. Follow the live football score of the ISL match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 10 Updates highlights
Bengaluru FC players train ahead of their Indian Super League face-off with Mumbai City. Photo: ISL
Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 10 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (April 25). The Blues, placed fifth with 15 points, would draw level with Mumbai City on 18 points if they win tonight. The Islanders previously suffered their first defeat of the campaign in the form of a 0-2 loss to FC Goa, while Bengaluru are coming off a 3-3 draw against East Bengal FC. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.
LIVE UPDATES

Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: BFC Starting XI

Here is Bengaluru FC's line-up for tonight, with captain Sunil Chhetri leading from the front:

Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.

Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round 10 encounter between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC. Watch this space for live updates from Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

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