Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Blues Target Return To Winning Ways Against Islanders

Bengaluru FC players train ahead of their Indian Super League face-off with Mumbai City. Photo: ISL

Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 10 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (April 25). The Blues, placed fifth with 15 points, would draw level with Mumbai City on 18 points if they win tonight. The Islanders previously suffered their first defeat of the campaign in the form of a 0-2 loss to FC Goa, while Bengaluru are coming off a 3-3 draw against East Bengal FC. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Apr 2026, 04:04:13 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: BFC Starting XI Here is Bengaluru FC's line-up for tonight, with captain Sunil Chhetri leading from the front: TEAM NEWS for #BFCMCFC 📰



The backline remains unchanged.🧱

Fanai starts in the middle of the park. ✨

Chhetri leads from the front. 💙#WeAreBFC #Jotheyali pic.twitter.com/rzPoStpjSb — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 25, 2026

25 Apr 2026, 03:40:42 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.