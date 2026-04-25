Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Blues Target Return To Winning Ways Against Islanders

Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: BFC Starting XI
Here is Bengaluru FC's line-up for tonight, with captain Sunil Chhetri leading from the front:
Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.
Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Score, ISL: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round 10 encounter between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC. Watch this space for live updates from Sree Kanteerava Stadium.