East Bengal Vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score, ISL: Red & Gold Brigade Look To Stretch Unbeaten Run

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the EBFC vs BFC Round 9 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on April 16, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC live score Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 9
East Bengal players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Chennaiyin FC on April 11, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 9 fixture between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Both sides are tied on 14 points and sit in fourth and fifth place in the ISL table, making this a direct top-four battle. East Bengal are on a four-match unbeaten streak, with recent wins over Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC. Bengaluru, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten run come to an end with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat against Kerala Blasters. Follow the play-by-play updates from the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: BFC Playing XI

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: EBFC Playing XI

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: Live Streaming

The Indian Super League 2025-26 matches, including East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC

  • Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

  • Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

  • Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 AM IST

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering East Bengal’s ISL match against Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. In A First, Mumbai Cricket Association Becomes First State Board To Introduce Contract System - All You Need To Know

  2. MI Vs PBKS Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today - Check Predicted XI

  3. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Match

  4. Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz Highlights, PSL 2026: Kusal Perera-Irfan Khan Steer HYDK To 5-Wicket Win Over RWP

  5. IPL 2026: CSK Pacer Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Of Remainder Of Tournament With Quadriceps Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 15, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  3. Outlook Replug: Black Flags And A Southern Uprising: Delimitation Battle Deepens North-South Divide

  4. 13 Workers Killed In Vedanta Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

  5. The NDA Alternative: Inside Tamil Nadu’s High-Stakes Battle for Change

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump Says Iran War ‘Close to Over’, Signals Possible Fresh Talks in Islamabad

  2. Rift Between Italy, Israel Widens As Italian Magazine's Cover Renews Tensions

  3. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  4. Pakistan’s Army Chief Arrives In Tehran Carrying 'New Message' From US As Second Round Of Talks Looms

  5. Trump Slammed Over ‘Jesus Healing’ Image: A Brief History Of Papal Showdowns With Presidency

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships