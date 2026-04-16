East Bengal Vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score, ISL: Red & Gold Brigade Look To Stretch Unbeaten Run

East Bengal players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Chennaiyin FC on April 11, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 9 fixture between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Both sides are tied on 14 points and sit in fourth and fifth place in the ISL table, making this a direct top-four battle. East Bengal are on a four-match unbeaten streak, with recent wins over Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC. Bengaluru, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten run come to an end with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat against Kerala Blasters. Follow the play-by-play updates from the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Apr 2026, 06:41:06 pm IST East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: BFC Playing XI TEAM NEWS for #EBFCBFC. 📰



Come on, you Blues. 👊#WeAreBFC #Jotheyali #ISL12 pic.twitter.com/rEbkVgHWk0 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 16, 2026

16 Apr 2026, 06:41:06 pm IST East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: EBFC Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Bengal FC (@eastbengalfootballclub)

16 Apr 2026, 06:19:37 pm IST East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: Live Streaming The Indian Super League 2025-26 matches, including East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.