East Bengal Vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score, ISL: Red & Gold Brigade Look To Stretch Unbeaten Run

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: BFC Playing XI
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: EBFC Playing XI
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: Live Streaming
The Indian Super League 2025-26 matches, including East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC
Series: Indian Super League 2025-26
Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026
Time: 7:30 AM IST
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering East Bengal’s ISL match against Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.