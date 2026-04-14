SRH Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 21 – Check Result

Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs as Ishan Kishan’s explosive 91 and a clinical bowling effort sealed a dominant all-round victory

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
sunrisers hyderabad vs rajasthan royals indian premier league 2026
Praful Hinge celebrates his wicket by dismissing Dhruv Jurel during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan starred with a match-winning 91, powering Sunrisers Hyderabad to a massive 216/6

  • Praful Hinge (4/34) and Sakib Hussain (4/24) dismantled Rajasthan Royals, sharing eight wickets in a dominant bowling display

  • Rajasthan Royals collapsed early and were bowled out for 159 despite Donovan Ferreira’s fighting 69

In a debut performance that will be etched into the tournament's folklore, pacer Praful Hinge delivered the most successful first over in IPL history to engineer Sunrisers Hyderabad's 57-run mauling of Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

Hinge dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (golden duck), Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius all in his opening over, the first instance of a bowler bagging three wickets in the first over of an IPL innings.

SRH, having posted 216 for six on the back of skipper Ishan Kishan's 44-ball 91, bundled out the in-form RR for 159 in 19 overs, returning to winning ways in style after back-to-back losses.

The night though, without an iota of doubt, will be remembered for the 24-year-old Hinge's dream debut. He ended with figures of 4/34 from his 4 overs.

Originally slated to make his debut on April 11 against Punjab Kings, Vidarbha pacer Hinge was robbed of the opportunity due to some last-minute changes by the team management.

However, when he finally got the opportunity, Hinge made the stage his own with an explosive start to his career in the league that is into its 19th year.

Related Content
Praful Hinge, centre, celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match. - AP
SRH Vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Sakib, Praful Star As SunRisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals By 57 Runs
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan's Fiery 91 Injects Momentum In Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. - (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
RCB VS SRH, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan's Fighting Knock Plays Rescue Act For Sunrisers Hyderabad In Season Opener
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Punishes Debutant Abhinandan Singh, Counters Pressure Of Early Collapse
Related Content

Sooryavanshi was beaten for pace and the resultant top edge, which went straight up, was taken by wicketkeeper Salil Arora. Hinge cleaned up Dhruv Jurel with a delivery that landed just outside off and got an inside edge before crashing into the stumps.

Pretorius looked to flick one but couldn't clear Nitish Reddy at deep backward square leg, bringing to an end a sensational first over.

Bihar's Sakib Hussain, also making his IPL debut, too made it memorable for him by returning excellent figures of 4/24 in 4 overs.

Hussain, too, got a wicket in his very first over, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave RR tottering at 4/2, which became 5/9 when Hinge had Riyan Parag slashing one to slip.

The game was as good as over at that stage but Donovan Ferreira (69 off 44 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 off 32) stitched a partnership of 118 runs to delay the inevitable and reduce the margin of defeat. Hussain returned to pick up the wicket of Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi.

Hinge and Hussain combined to take 8/58 in eight overs, which best summed up the night.

Having come through Vidarbha's age group cricket, Hinge trained under Varun Aaron and Senthilnathan at the MRF Pace Foundation, whose director of cricket Glenn Mcgrath arranged a training stint in Australia for the pacer.

Earlier, Kishan led from the front before a late charge by Reddy and Arora took the home team past 210.

Kishan looked in sublime touch during his stay in the middle, hitting eight fours and six sixes while sharing 88 runs with Heinrich Klaasen (40 off 26 balls).

Towards the end, Reddy smashed a 13-ball 28 and Salil Arora remained not out on 24 off 13 balls to prop up SRH.

At the start of SRH innings, Abhishek Sharma looked to go for a big shot on the first ball and danced down the wicket, only to manage a slice off a Jofra Archer (2/37 in 4 overs) delivery for Ravi Bishnoi to complete a neat catch in the deep.

Kishan flicked Archer over short fine leg for a four and then deposited one into the stands over deep mid wicket for a six.

In the next over, Kishan cleared third man for a maximum against Nandre Burger. He then whacked Sandeep Sharma over his head for a big six and followed that up with a four off Tushar Deshpande through the midwicket region.

Even as Kishan found the boundaries with ease, Travis Head was struggling to get going and his stay came to an end when RR skipper Riyan Parag had him caught in the deep by Donovan Ferreira for a rusty 18-ball 18.

It was a bold move by Parag to bring himself in right after the powerplay, and it paid dividends.

Unperturbed by Head's dismissal, Kishan went about his task with absolute clarity and reached his 50 in 30 balls, with a huge six over deep midwicket off leg-spinner Bishnoi.

Thanks to the flurry of boundaries by Kishan, SRH's 100 was up in 10.3 overs with Deshpande leaking 21 runs in that over.

Klaasen lofted Bishnoi over long-on for a six, following it up with a four off Archer. Kishan then collected three successive boundaries off Archer to move to 91, even as the lights went off briefly inside the stadium.

Going for one too many, Kishan miscued an attempted pull and Sandeep held on to the ball off his own bowling despite a collision with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Tim David Pays Price For Ball Mischief; Praful Hinge Basks In Power Of Manifestation

  2. SRH Vs RR: Praful Hinge Creates Record, Becomes First Bowler In IPL History To Scalp 3 Wickets In Opening Over

  3. Who Is Sakib Hussain? Debutant Who Took Four-Wicket Haul In SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Match

  4. IPL 2026: RR Manager Romi Bhinder Show-Caused By BCCI Anti Corruption Unit For Mobile Phone Use - Report

  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Tim David Fined For Flouting Ball Rule Twice; Hardik Pandya Penalised For Slow Over-Rate

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 13, 2026

  2. Workers Protest Outside Factory In Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, Demand Wage Hike

  3. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  4. Supreme Court Refers Teesta Setalvad’s Passport Plea to Three-Judge Bench

  5. West Bengal SIR 2026 Photo Gallery: Cries Of Deleted Voters Struggling To Reclaim Their Democratic Rights

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?

  2. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  3. Pope Vows To ‘Speak Out Loud’ Against War After Unprecedented Trump Attack

  4. After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

  5. Moral Crisis, Not Just War? Church Voices Warn on Escalating Middle East Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 People, 300 Links Removed

  2. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Lays Foundation For Una Bulk Drug Park, Boosting Himachal’s Pharma Growth & Jobs

  3. Asha Bhosle's Funeral To Take Place Today At 4 PM; Son Anand Requests People To Avoid Crowding At Shivaji Park

  4. Delhi-Noida Border Protest: Labour Union Stir Halts Traffic, Commuters Hit Hard

  5. Book Excerpt: Vermilion Harvest - Playtime At The Bagh: By Reenita Hora

  6. Asha Bhosle Death: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tribute To The Legendary Singer

  7. Muzaffar Ali Remembers Asha Bhosle's Musical Legacy: 'Umrao Jaan Has Lost Its Voice'

  8. Rajasthan CM Backs Women’s Quota Law