Ministry Acts On Gopichand-Led Task Force's Suggestions; Set To Form NCAB For Coaches

Acting on the Pullela Gopichand-led Task Force's recommendations for coaching reforms, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said plans are afoot to create a National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) for "standardisation of coaching quality across the country." The Ministry-appointed nine-member Task Force had recommended a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for coaches and NCAB as the apex body for their education, accreditation and governance. The 43-page report was submitted to the Sports Ministry in January.