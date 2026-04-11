Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

What Anil Kapoor said about 24 digital debut

On the show's return, Anil Kapoor, in a statement, said, “I’ve played many intense and action-driven roles over the years, but 24 was never just another show for me; it was an adrenaline rush like no other. The pace, the pressure, and the real-time storytelling pushed me to stay constantly on edge, both as an actor and as a storyteller.”