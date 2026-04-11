Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

Summary of this article
Anil Kapoor's 24 is making its digital comeback with both seasons.
The show featured Kapoor as ATU Chief Jai Singh Rathod.
Here are the OTT release date details of 24.
Anil Kapoor's 24, which originally aired on Colors TV is making its OTT debut. Both seasons of the action thriller will be available to watch on a leading OTT platform this April. The show, based on the American series of the same name, features Anil Kapoor as ATU Chief Jai Singh Rathod.
The first season of 24 premiered in October 2013 and ran till December 2013, while the second season aired between July 2016 and October 2016.
When and where to watch 24 on OTT
The series will start streaming on JioHotstar from April 24, 2026, with eight episodes dropping every Friday.
The streamer shared a teaser where Anil Kapoor confirmed the show’s arrival on the digital platform. In the video, the actor said that the return of 24 marks a significant moment for the spy thriller genre, calling it “the ultimate action show”.
Watch the announcement video here.
What Anil Kapoor said about 24 digital debut
On the show's return, Anil Kapoor, in a statement, said, “I’ve played many intense and action-driven roles over the years, but 24 was never just another show for me; it was an adrenaline rush like no other. The pace, the pressure, and the real-time storytelling pushed me to stay constantly on edge, both as an actor and as a storyteller.”
“It’s a project that challenged me in the best way and continues to be very close to my heart. I’m excited that it’s now coming to JioHotstar, and I look forward to audiences experiencing that thrill all over again,” he added.
24's return announcement has sparked speculation around the third season. Earlier, Anil replied to a fan's question on social media about Season 3, saying, “Coming with 24 soon.”
However, there is no official confirmation on 24 Season 3.