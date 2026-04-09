Tu Yaa Main OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor's Survival Thriller

Summary of this article
Tu Yaa Main is set to make its digital debut almost two months after its theatrical release.
It was released on February 13, 2026.
Here's when and where to watch Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's survival thriller.
Tu Yaa Main OTT release date: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer survival thriller hit the theatres on February 13, 2026. The Bejoy Nambiar directorial is set to make its digital debut this April on a leading OTT platform. Tu Yaa Main's OTT release date has been announced. Here are the details.
When and where to watch Tu Yaa Main online
Tu Yaa Main will premiere on Netflix on April 10, 2026. On Thursday, the streamer announced the OTT debut of the film on social media. Sharing a short clip featuring a close-up shot of a crocodile and Shanaya shouting for help in the background, Netflix captioned it, “Love can be eye-opening 👀❤️ Watch Tu Yaa Main, out 10 April, on Netflix (sic).”
Bejoy Nambiar on Tu Yaa Main's OTT debut
“Tu Yaa Main was always about creating something visceral and unpredictable. We wanted audiences to feel the tension as it unfolds. It’s been great to see people connect with it, especially since it’s not a genre we do often. And with the Netflix release, we’re excited for more audiences to experience it as well,” Nambiar said.
Tu Yaa Mai box office
Despite positive reviews, the film failed to perform well at the box office. It reportedly made a lifetime net collection of approximately Rs 6.57 crore to Rs 7.31 crore in India. It was made on a reported budget of Rs 20 crore.
An excerpt of Outlook India review of Tu Yaa Main reads: "Tu Yaa Main is the kind of romantic thriller Bollywood seldom ventures into. There’s enough experimentation here to hold the viewer’s attention even as the film openly embraces its flaws. The film is musically rich, foot-tapping and endlessly enjoyable with its eight-track album and immersive soundtrack. It plunges us into the deep end alongside its protagonists, and what unfolds is unexpectedly and endlessly entertaining."