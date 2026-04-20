Adarsh Gourav Returns As Slightly In Alien: Earth Season 2; To Share Screen Space With Peter Dinklage

Adarsh Gourav has confirmed returning to Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth Season 2, which also stars Game of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Adarsh Gourav, Alien: Earth Season 2
Adarsh Gourav returns in Alien: Earth Season 2 Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Adarsh Gourav has confirmed returning to Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth Season 2.

  • Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has also joined the cast.

  • Filming for Alien: Earth 2 is set to begin next month.

Adarsh Gourav has confirmed returning to Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth Season 2. Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has also boarded the second season of the sci-fi series. The filming is set to commence next month.

Adarsh Gourav in Alien: Earth Season 2

Adarsh has returned to reprise his role as “Slightly”, a character known for its emotional depth and complexity, for which he received praise from audiences and critics internationally.

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About Alien: Earth Season

Noah Hawley served as the creator of Alien: Earth Season, with Ridley Scott as the executive producer. It became one of the top-rated global sci-fi shows of 2025. Peter Dinklage, best known for Game of Thrones, joining the cast elevates the scale and anticipation surrounding the upcoming season.

Alien: Earth Season 2 cast

Alongside Adarsh and Dinklage, season 2 of Alien: Earth also stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay and Timothy Olyphant.

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Adarsh Gourav on being part of the series

On returning to the series, Gourav said, “Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I’m really looking forward to.”

“Working with a team led by visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense, and being surrounded by such talented co-actors pushes you to constantly grow. I’m excited to get back on set and dive into this world again,” added the Tu Yaa Main actor.

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