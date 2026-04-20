Adarsh Gourav Returns As Slightly In Alien: Earth Season 2; To Share Screen Space With Peter Dinklage

Summary of this article
Adarsh Gourav has confirmed returning to Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth Season 2.
Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has also joined the cast.
Filming for Alien: Earth 2 is set to begin next month.
Adarsh Gourav has confirmed returning to Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth Season 2. Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has also boarded the second season of the sci-fi series. The filming is set to commence next month.
Adarsh Gourav in Alien: Earth Season 2
Adarsh has returned to reprise his role as “Slightly”, a character known for its emotional depth and complexity, for which he received praise from audiences and critics internationally.
About Alien: Earth Season
Noah Hawley served as the creator of Alien: Earth Season, with Ridley Scott as the executive producer. It became one of the top-rated global sci-fi shows of 2025. Peter Dinklage, best known for Game of Thrones, joining the cast elevates the scale and anticipation surrounding the upcoming season.
Alien: Earth Season 2 cast
Alongside Adarsh and Dinklage, season 2 of Alien: Earth also stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay and Timothy Olyphant.
Adarsh Gourav on being part of the series
On returning to the series, Gourav said, “Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I’m really looking forward to.”
“Working with a team led by visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense, and being surrounded by such talented co-actors pushes you to constantly grow. I’m excited to get back on set and dive into this world again,” added the Tu Yaa Main actor.