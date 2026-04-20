OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Stranger Things ’85, Straight To Hell , Michael And More You Can’t Miss

This week brings 9 major OTT and theatrical releases, offering a balanced watchlist.
Stranger Things ’85 and 24 lead the OTT slate with a strong sense of nostalgia.
Michael and Mercy anchor the theatrical lineup, rounding out a well-paced weekend.
If you’ve been tracking OTT releases this week, this lineup leans heavily into familiarity, but in a way that works. There’s nostalgia, there’s spectacle, and there’s a mix of Hindi and international titles that don’t feel forced together. Theatrical releases, meanwhile, bring scale back into the picture with biopics and genre films that demand a bigger screen.
What stands out is how evenly split the week feels. OTT gives you comfort viewing and long-form storytelling, while theatres push for experience. It’s less about choosing one over the other, and more about balancing both.
OTT Releases This Week:
1. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 23
This animated spin-off sits between familiar timelines but introduces a new mystery. The tone feels slightly lighter, but the stakes remain rooted in the same eerie world. It’s a smart extension rather than a repetition.
2. Apex
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24
A survival thriller that wastes no time setting up its premise. Charlize Theron leads a story that thrives on isolation and tension, with the narrative focusing more on instinct than exposition.
3. 24
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 24
Anil Kapoor’s real-time thriller returns, bringing back the urgency that defined it. The structure remains its biggest strength, keeping every moment tied to consequence. It still feels relevant despite the time gap.
4. Badass Ravi Kumar
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 18
Loud, stylised and unapologetically over-the-top, this spin-off leans fully into its tone. Himesh Reshammiya’s character thrives in a world that doesn’t take itself seriously, which is exactly the point.
5. Straight To Hell
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 27
A biographical drama that follows a controversial fortune teller, this series builds its narrative around belief, influence and personal contradictions. It’s steady, character-driven and quietly engaging.
Theatrical Releases This Week in India:
6. Michael
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: April 24
A full-scale biopic on one of music’s most iconic figures, this film dives into the life and legacy of Michael Jackson. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it aims for detail rather than surface-level spectacle, with Jaafar Jackson stepping into a role that carries obvious pressure.
7. Mercy
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: April 24
A quieter, more introspective release, this Indian drama explores the complexities of passive euthanasia. Led by Adil Hussain, the film relies on performance and moral conflict rather than plot twists, making it a slower but heavier watch.
8. Ginny Weds Sunny 2
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: April 24
The sequel leans into the same light-hearted chaos that made the first film work. Romance, family interference and small misunderstandings drive the narrative, keeping things easy and familiar for a casual watch.
What Should You Pick First This Weekend
This week’s OTT and theatrical releases don’t compete, they complement. If you want scale, Michael is the obvious pick. If you’re staying in, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 and 24 offer comfort with momentum. It’s a week where your watchlist doesn’t feel overwhelming, just well-paced.