OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Stranger Things ’85, Straight To Hell , Michael And More You Can’t Miss

OTT releases this week bring back familiar favourites and fresh stories across platforms. From Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to Anil Kapoor’s 24 and theatrical titles like Michael, the lineup balances nostalgia, action and drama. Here’s a clear, no-fuss guide to what’s worth watching.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This week brings 9 major OTT and theatrical releases, offering a balanced watchlist.

  • Stranger Things ’85 and 24 lead the OTT slate with a strong sense of nostalgia.

  • Michael and Mercy anchor the theatrical lineup, rounding out a well-paced weekend.

If you’ve been tracking OTT releases this week, this lineup leans heavily into familiarity, but in a way that works. There’s nostalgia, there’s spectacle, and there’s a mix of Hindi and international titles that don’t feel forced together. Theatrical releases, meanwhile, bring scale back into the picture with biopics and genre films that demand a bigger screen.

What stands out is how evenly split the week feels. OTT gives you comfort viewing and long-form storytelling, while theatres push for experience. It’s less about choosing one over the other, and more about balancing both.

OTT Releases This Week:

1. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 23

This animated spin-off sits between familiar timelines but introduces a new mystery. The tone feels slightly lighter, but the stakes remain rooted in the same eerie world. It’s a smart extension rather than a repetition.

2. Apex

Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24

A survival thriller that wastes no time setting up its premise. Charlize Theron leads a story that thrives on isolation and tension, with the narrative focusing more on instinct than exposition.

3. 24

Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 24

Anil Kapoor’s real-time thriller returns, bringing back the urgency that defined it. The structure remains its biggest strength, keeping every moment tied to consequence. It still feels relevant despite the time gap.

4. Badass Ravi Kumar

Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 18

Loud, stylised and unapologetically over-the-top, this spin-off leans fully into its tone. Himesh Reshammiya’s character thrives in a world that doesn’t take itself seriously, which is exactly the point.

OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par To The Drama

BY Aishani Biswas

5. Straight To Hell

Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 27

A biographical drama that follows a controversial fortune teller, this series builds its narrative around belief, influence and personal contradictions. It’s steady, character-driven and quietly engaging.

Theatrical Releases This Week in India:

6. Michael

Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: April 24

A full-scale biopic on one of music’s most iconic figures, this film dives into the life and legacy of Michael Jackson. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it aims for detail rather than surface-level spectacle, with Jaafar Jackson stepping into a role that carries obvious pressure.

7. Mercy

Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: April 24

A quieter, more introspective release, this Indian drama explores the complexities of passive euthanasia. Led by Adil Hussain, the film relies on performance and moral conflict rather than plot twists, making it a slower but heavier watch.

8. Ginny Weds Sunny 2

Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: April 24

The sequel leans into the same light-hearted chaos that made the first film work. Romance, family interference and small misunderstandings drive the narrative, keeping things easy and familiar for a casual watch.

OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week: Matka King, Euphoria 3 & More - IMDb
New OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week: Matka King, Euphoria 3 And More To Watch

BY Aishani Biswas

What Should You Pick First This Weekend

This week’s OTT and theatrical releases don’t compete, they complement. If you want scale, Michael is the obvious pick. If you’re staying in, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 and 24 offer comfort with momentum. It’s a week where your watchlist doesn’t feel overwhelming, just well-paced.

Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Shanto Steady Innings After Early Setbacks; BAN 66/2

  3. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

  4. PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Set Up Table-Top Punjab's Fifth Win In Six Games

  5. India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Chloe Tryon, SA-W Batters Star In Eight-Wicket Win Over IND-W

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  2. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  3. Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

  4. TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

  5. ED Summons I-PAC's Rishi Raj Singh On Monday In PMLA case

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist

  4. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  5. Bridge To Nowhere: Unending Agony Of Palestinians In Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Shanto Steady Innings After Early Setbacks; BAN 66/2

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory