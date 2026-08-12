Sonu Nigam Explains Why He Refused To Comment On NEET Protests At Media Event

Sonu Nigam has explained why he chose not to address the NEET protests during the event.
The singer also opened up about his views on celebrity activism and public criticism.
Nigam clarified how his recent health issues affected him while reassuring fans about his voice.
Singer Sonu Nigam has explained why he refused to comment on the NEET protests during a recent media interaction, saying the event was meant to honour his late guru Pankaj Udhas. The exchange went viral after Nigam appeared frustrated by repeated questions and ended the interaction.
Speaking to Bombay Times, Nigam said he had learnt an important rule during his more than three decades in Mumbai: press conferences should remain focused on their stated purpose. He argued that bringing politics into an event dedicated to Udhas would have been disrespectful.
Sonu Nigam explains NEET protests silence
Nigam’s response came after a journalist asked him about the student protests. His reaction was captured in a video that circulated widely online.
The singer said that he believed every discussion had a time and place. He said that discussing politics at an event held to pay tribute to Pankaj Udhas was disrespectful and added that he expected the media present to maintain the same decorum.
He also revealed that his decision was influenced by a promise made to his father. Nigam said he had been advised not to comment on subjects he did not understand well. He added that he does not keep social media on his phone and that his life revolves around music and bhakti.
Nigam also pointed to issues he had previously spoken about, including loudspeakers at religious places and royalty rights for performers. He said others should now take up causes and create change through action rather than social media criticism.
Celebrity reactions and Sonu Nigam’s health
The singer’s comments drew mixed reactions. While some users criticised his silence, others defended his decision not to comment on every political or social issue.
Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari, have expressed support for students seeking accountability and reforms over NEET-related concerns.
Meanwhile, Nigam has also recently spoken about severe neck pain and a separate procedure for a recurring growth on his left ring finger. He clarified that the pain did not affect his vocal cords, although it had made singing difficult.