Shashi Tharoor Admits Congress NEET Protest Failed to Resonate

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor admitted in Mumbai that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign against NEET paper leaks failed to connect with Gen Z as effectively as CJP protests.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor Admits Congress NEET Protest Failed to Resonate Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor admitted the party's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign failed to connect with the public as effectively as the Cockroach Janta Party protests.

  • Tharoor delivered these remarks during the 15th anniversary of India's International Movement to Unite Nations in Mumbai on Friday.

  • The Cockroach Janta Party led intense protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leaks, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor admitted his party's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign failed to connect with the public as effectively as the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. He made these remarks while addressing the 15th anniversary of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) in Mumbai on Friday, 7 August 2026.

Both political parties raised similar concerns regarding the examination irregularities. “Issues taken up by the CJP at Jantar Mantar had been taken up by us earlier. We had the ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ thing where Rahul Gandhi was addressing students about the paper leaks,” Tharoor said, according to an ANI report.

Despite moving first, the Congress outreach struggled to generate mass mobilisation. “But we have to see why it did not resonate as much. We need to have a finger on the pulse of the people,” Tharoor added.

CJP's Jantar Mantar Agitation

The protests escalated quickly. The CJP began protesting the 2026 NEET-UG examination leak on June 20. Protesters called for the government to be held accountable and for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, a demand the administration subsequently fulfilled.

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Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk soon joined what became known as India's 'Gen Z protest'. He commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to support the students and was later joined by other students and activists. Authorities removed him from the site just days before a planned Parliament march on July 20.

Tensions peaked during the scheduled march. Protesting students faced severe police action on July 20. This sparked a major political row after opposition leaders claimed that AK-47s and pellet guns were deployed against the crowd.

Congress's Early Student Campaign

Congress initiated demonstrations weeks earlier. The party's student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), held a massive protest in Delhi on May 12, according to PTI. This occurred shortly after the National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET exam over leak allegations.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, officially launched the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign from Rajasthan's Kota on June 17. The political initiative subsequently moved to Dehradun and Prayagraj to interact with affected families.

Rahul aggressively targeted the administration's handling of the crisis. “In Kota, we exposed the extortion machine feeding on students' dreams. In Dehradun, we exposed the rigged system behind paper leaks that destroy countless lives. In Prayagraj, we will expose the reality of the job crisis,” Rahul said.

Rahul framed the issue as a broader democratic fight. “The students of our country have stood up against this oppressive regime; they will no longer accept empty promises and hate-filled propaganda. We will ensure their voice is heard across the country,” he added.

Call For Political Introspection

Political survival demands immediate introspection. Tharoor highlighted that Gen Z will be the single largest voting cohort in 2029.

“We need to ask ourselves what did we fail to do? Did we fail to listen? Was our finger missing from the pulse of the Gen Z?” Tharoor said.

He delivered a stark warning to political establishments across South Asia. “Much of the subcontinent has to wake up and come to grips with the phenomenon that young people want change. It cannot be business as usual,” he added.

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