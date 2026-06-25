Congress Launches 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign, Alleges 'Massive Institutional Failure' Over Exam Irregularities

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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The campaign was launched by the National Students' Union of India and will involve outreach programmes, town hall meetings, public dialogues and pamphlet distribution across educational institutions

Gaurav Gogoi addresses a press briefing
Congress Launches 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign, Alleges 'Massive Institutional Failure' Over Exam Irregularities Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Congress launched a 40-day nationwide campaign, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', to engage with students over exam paper leaks, recruitment delays and education-related issues.

  • Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi alleged recurring examination irregularities reflected a "massive institutional failure" that had shattered students' trust.

  • The NSUI said it would hold outreach programmes across the country and warned of a "Delhi Chalo" protest if its demands remain unaddressed.

The Congress on Thursday launched 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', a 40-day nationwide campaign aimed at highlighting issues affecting students, including examination paper leaks, recruitment delays and concerns related to the education system.

The campaign was launched by the National Students' Union of India and will involve outreach programmes, town hall meetings, public dialogues and pamphlet distribution across educational institutions.

According to NSUI leaders, the campaign began simultaneously at 28 locations across the country.

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Gogoi Alleges 'Institutional Failure'

Addressing a press conference, Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi described recurring examination irregularities as evidence of a "massive institutional failure" and said students had lost faith in the system.

"The trust of India's students has been broken. Who will take responsibility for so many broken dreams?" Gogoi asked.

"If injustice is being done to students and their parents are suffering financial burdens, then someone has to take accountability," he added.

Referring to repeated paper leak controversies, Gogoi said students increasingly viewed the problem as systemic rather than the result of isolated lapses.

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"When it gets repeated every year, there is this belief now among the student community that this cannot be the failure of one individual. This is the failure of an entire system," he said.

He also cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the issue reflected a broader crisis in India's education system.

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Outreach and Protest Plan

The NSUI said the campaign would reach out to students affected by examinations such as NEET, JEE and SSC, as well as those facing issues related to school education.

The organisation has introduced a QR code registration system and a missed-call facility to allow students to register complaints and share their grievances.

According to NSUI leaders, the first phase of the campaign will continue until August 9. They said that if their demands are not addressed by then, students from across the country will be mobilised for a "Delhi Chalo" march and protest in the national capital.

The Congress also accused the Centre of failing to adequately address concerns over examination integrity and educational governance, saying the campaign aims to build pressure for reforms through sustained engagement with students.

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