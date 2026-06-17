Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Government Over Exam Leaks Ahead of Kota Student Convention

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of ruining student prospects through paper leaks, skyrocketing fees, and privatisation.
Gandhi is scheduled to address his first major student convention in the coaching hub of Kota, Rajasthan, targeting NEET and JEE aspirants.
The Congress party aims to mobilise nearly 10,000 students for the Kota event as part of a nationwide outreach campaign.
Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised the Narendra Modi government over its handling of national examinations, accusing the administration of shattering the dreams of young Indians. Gandhi will address his first student convention in Kota on Wednesday, targeting systemic failures affecting National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants, the Press Trust of India reported.
"My young and Gen Z friends, one thing is clear to me, and I want you to engrain this in your heart as well: securing the future of every young Indian is the government's responsibility. Yet, both responsibility and integrity are concepts alien to the Modi government," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, according to PTI.
The city in Rajasthan is a major coaching hub. It hosts approximately 1.2 lakh students preparing for competitive medical and engineering exams. Gandhi's remarks escalate the ongoing political confrontation over educational integrity.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party swiftly rejected the allegations. The government outlined new security measures for the upcoming re-examinations, setting the stage for a nationwide political clash over student welfare and recruitment transparency.
Congress Launches Student Outreach
The Congress party aims to mobilise nearly 10,000 students for the Kota programme. The event initiates a nationwide series of conventions aimed at highlighting challenges caused by alleged paper leaks, rising examination costs, and systemic recruitment failures.
He alleged the state apparatus actively harms student prospects. "Paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, skyrocketing fees, privatization, and scams—these are the very tools with which they are shattering crores of dreams everyday. Remember, the future of the youth will determine the future of the nation," Gandhi said, adding that he wants to discuss all of this with students in detail, according to PTI.
The opposition leader urged massive participation. "That is why I am calling upon you—let us transform the ‘voice of students’ rising from every street, town, and city across the country into a powerful roar in Kota," Gandhi said, as reported by PTI.
BJP Counters Gandhi's Charges
The BJP officially accused the Congress of "politicising" the paper-leak issue and exploiting student anxiety ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination, according to news reports.
Tejasvi Surya, the BJP Yuva Morcha president, defended the government's response. Authorities are collaborating with Indian Institutes of Technology to build technology-driven safeguards, Surya said. Police have jailed hundreds of accused individuals, a step he contrasted with previous Congress rule in Rajasthan.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed Gandhi's attacks as "frustrated" manoeuvres. Pradhan pointed to an active Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the irregularities. To ensure security for the upcoming re-test, the ministry plans to involve the armed forces in securely transporting the question papers.