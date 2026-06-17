Drop Theatrics, Strike at Paper Leak Mafia, Not Students: Rahul to Modi on Telegram 'Ban'

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandh said, "'Telegram Ban' -- Modi government's new trick to stop paper leaks. Meaning, instead of catching the thief, just put a lock on the victim's door." "Lakhs of students have been studying on Telegram for years -- notes, test series, discussions, preparation. How does snatching that facility become the solution to paper leaks? And it’s not even foolproof - every student in the country knows this, and so does the paper leak mafia. So, who will the next ban be on? WhatsApp?" Gandhi said.