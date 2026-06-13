Cong Launches Anti-Paper 'Leak' Campaign; Rahul to Kickstart Student Conventions from Kota on June 17

In a statement, AICC general Secretary (organization) K C Venugopal said, "The Congress party will therefore seek a comprehensive discussion in Parliament on the crisis confronting India's youth and advocate legislative measures to protect their interests, rights and future." He said LoP Rahul Gandhi, who has emerged as the "most consistent and credible advocate" for India's students and youth, will conduct a series of large student conventions starting with Kota (June 17), Allahabad (July 10), Patna (July 11) and Delhi (July 14), bringing together students, aspirants, youth organizations, educators and all those directly affected by the alleged examination scandals.