US Senator Rick Scott Questions Pakistan's Role In Iran Talks After Sharif's Praise For Khamenei

Republican Senator Rick Scott questioned Pakistan's credibility as a mediator between the US and Iran after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Sharif described Khamenei as "a great scholar and leader" during his funeral in Tehran.
He reaffirmed Pakistan's close ties with Iran, drawing criticism from US conservatives.
Republican Senator Rick Scott on Monday criticised Pakistan's reported role in facilitating talks between the United States and Iran after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's video praising Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at his funeral in Tehran.
Scott said Islamabad was unfit to act as a mediator.
Scott's remarks came amid reports that Pakistan is being considered to host the next round of technical-level negotiations between US and Iranian officials following the recent ceasefire understanding between Washington and Tehran.
In a post on X, the Florida senator questioned Pakistan's credibility, citing its past record and Sharif's comments on Khamenei.
"We need to remember who Pakistan really is in the middle of all this.
"We’re talking about a country where bin Laden hid out for a decade, where they selectively enforce lopsided blasphemy laws to persecute Christians, and where the Prime Minister just praised the genocidal mass murdering tyrant that used to run Iran.
"They’re no better qualified to 'mediate' this than the Hamas-harboring Qataris.
"Islamabad should take note; we’re watching closely."
The criticism followed the circulation of a video showing Sharif paying tribute to Khamenei during the funeral ceremony in Tehran.
"He was a great scholar and leader who showed resilience, courage, patience and vision, and served Iran with utmost dedication and unwavering commitment. Millions of Muslims around the globe will remember him," Sharif said.
Highlighting ties between the neighbouring countries, he added: "Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries, and our hearts beat together. We will stand together, and we shall march together under all circumstances."
The remarks drew criticism from several US conservatives, including Fox News commentator Mark Levin, who posted on X: "THIS CLOWN WAS ONE OF OUR MEDIATORS WITH IRAN! It seems unimaginable. Let’s get our act together, America."
Scott's criticism is the latest from Republican lawmakers over Pakistan's reported diplomatic role.
Senator Lindsey Graham had previously argued that Islamabad was an unsuitable mediator because of its longstanding position on Israel and its regional policies.
"It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long standing. It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases and past rhetoric from the highest Pakistani officials against Israel is disturbing," Graham wrote on X.
Referring to Pakistan's position on the Abraham Accords, he added: "As to the defense minister’s comments about the Abraham Accords, saying that Pakistan would never join because they don’t trust Israel: The clip may be a year old, but I fear the sentiment is fresh. In that regard, it is imperative that Pakistan give an answer now to President Trump’s call to join the Abraham Accords."
Scott had also criticised Pakistan last month, writing: "Qatar and Pakistan have long histories of harbouring terrorists, and right now they seem far more invested in propping up Iran's decades-long terror campaign than achieving a meaningful peace."
Islamabad is likely to be the next venue for the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran, PTI reported.