India Begins Efforts To Join Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Programme: Defence Ministry

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has also asked the ministry to prepare a clear roadmap and tentative timeline for the development and acquisition of sixth-generation aircraft. The panel said the IAF should try to join one of the consortia and consider a sixth-generation fighter aircraft right away to ensure that they "do not lag" in achieving the target for advanced aircraft. According to PTI, the ministry told the committee that it has "initiated efforts in a concerted manner to co-join the sixth-generation fighter aircraft development programme viz., Future Combat Air System (FCAS) spearheaded by the French government".