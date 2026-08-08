Delhi-NCR Rain: Two Dead, Severe Waterlogging Paralyses City

Localised deluges were even more severe in other parts of the city. Pushp Vihar recorded the highest rainfall at 147.5 mm, the IMD stated. It was followed by Chhatarpur at 131 mm, Palam at 88.7 mm and Ayanagar at 87.4 mm. Neighbouring suburbs also faced severe downpours. Gurgaon recorded 172 mm of rain in 72 hours, while Noida recorded 39 mm in 24 hours ending Friday morning, the IMD stated.