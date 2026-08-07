Imd warns of heavy rainfall across odisha on friday

IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall Across Odisha On Friday

P PTI Published at: 7 August 2026 4:15 pm

Authorities ordered schools in Mayurbhanj to close after midday as the IMD warned of intense rain, while fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea along the Odisha coast on August 7 and 8

P PTI Published at: 7 August 2026 4:15 pm

IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall Across Odisha On Friday