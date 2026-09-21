“I Had No Idea That I Would Become A Top Player”: Pawan Sehrawat Opens Up On His Kabaddi Journey

P
PTI
Published at:

India's star raider Pawan Sehrawat, who became the first Kabaddi player to be India's flag bearer is brimming with confidence and wants to defend India's Asian Games crown in Japan

image Prefer on Google
Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live Updates
Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat will lead Team India as flag-bearers at the Opening Ceremony in just over an hour. Photo: X/@WeAreTeamIndia
Summary of this article

  • Pawan Sehrawat was India's flag bearer at Asian Games 2026

  • He is the most expensive player in India's Pro Kabaddi League

  • He has earned a nickname 'High Flyer' for his ability to fly over the defenders

Indian kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat on Monday said the nickname 'High Flyer' was attributed to him for his ability to produce acrobatic vertical jumps of six feet over defenders in matches.

Sehrawat is the most expensive player in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with a price tag of Rs 2.6 crore in the 2023 edition. He also holds the record for the most raid points in a single PKL match with 39 points.

"They call me the 'Hi-Flyer' because when I raid I can jump very high, about six feet. People saw the way I could fly over the defenders and that is how the name came," Sehrawat said after India beat Japan 49-24 in a men's Group A match at Tokai near here.

He Said When He Began Playing He Did Not Know How Far He Would Go

"When I started, I had no idea that I would become a top player. I did not know how far I could go. I just kept working hard and training, and that is how I became the player I am."

Related Content
Indian Men's Kabaddi Team celebrating after winning Gold medal in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou. - File Photo
Indian Men's Kabaddi Team celebrating after winning Gold medal in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou. - File Photo
Indian athletes react as they walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Pawan Sehrawat Vows To Quit Kabaddi Amid Tamil Thalaivas Allegations Row, Watch Video - Special Arrangement

On India's bid to defend the title, he said, "We won the gold medal at the last Asian Games, and winning gold for the country was very important. We want to continue that success here in Nagoya.

Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth Mane - | Photo: File
Asian Games 2026: Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, And Rudrankksh Patil Shoot For Glory with Stunning Team Silver

By Outlook Sports Desk

"Kabaddi is very popular in India. It is an easy game to understand. Once you know the rules, you can follow it easily."

Sehrawat was one of India's flag bearers in the opening ceremony, the other being ace shooter Manu Bhaker.

"It was a very proud moment for me and for kabaddi. To have a kabaddi athlete carrying the national flag is a big thing for our sport. I hope it can also help kabaddi in the future and give the sport more strength as we look towards the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games.

"For our team, it is also motivating to see a kabaddi player representing the country in that way," he concluded.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories