Asian Games 2026: Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, And Rudrankksh Patil Shoot For Glory with Stunning Team Silver

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 21 September 2026 8:13 am Published at: 21 September 2026 7:45 am Updated on:

India clinched silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games on Monday, with Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon also qualifying for the individual final. Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth Mane scored 1890.1 points, while China won gold with a world record 1899.0 and South Korea took bronze.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 21 September 2026 8:13 am Published at: 21 September 2026 7:45 am Updated on:

Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth Mane | Photo: File