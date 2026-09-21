Asian Games 2026: Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, And Rudrankksh Patil Shoot For Glory with Stunning Team Silver

India won silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games on Monday
Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane combined for 1890.1 points
Rudrankksh finished third in qualification with 631.8 points and Himanshu was seventh with 630.0
India clinched silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games on Monday, while Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon also qualified for the individual final.
Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth Mane finished with a team total of 1890.1 points. The result added another medal to India's shooting campaign after the country had already opened with silver in the women's 10m air rifle team competition.
Podium And Scores
China took gold with a world record team total of 1899.0 points. The hosts improved their previous mark by 0.6 points.
South Korea mounted a strong fightback but settled for bronze with 1884.2 points. India finished second on 1890.1 through Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth.
Rudrankksh placed third in the individual qualification standings with 631.8 points. Himanshu's 630.0 put him seventh and into the final. Parth missed the cut after finishing 10th with 628.3 points.
India's Shooting Medal Run
The silver added to India's medal tally in shooting. That run had begun with another second-place finish in the women's 10m air rifle team event.
Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined to win silver for India in the women's team event. Elavenil then added another silver medal in the individual competition.
India's shooting contingent had produced a record 22-medal haul at the Hangzhou Asian Games. That total included seven gold, nine silver and six bronze medals.